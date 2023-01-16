so some volunteers want to clean up the area 🤔🙄. why can't the homeless clean up after themselves? let me guess cause they're down on their luck, they don't have to clean up after themselves...
When the police say they don't want to patrol that area of Mulberry Street due to the level of violence and drug selling, someone needs to sit up and pay attention. OK, they found a new site for those people. Ok, it's probably a place the police are more comfortable patrolling and are better able to protect these unfortunate people. That would be the reason why Harrisburg does not want to reveal where the new location is: to PROTECT the people. Let the pol8ce and authorities do their jobs. To Protect and Serve is the motto of most police departments. THINK about it.Let go. Let God. Pray for the people and for police and the authorities involved. They heard your voices: now, Let them handle it. Trust them to do what's right!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Comments / 7