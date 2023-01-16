ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Robinson Gilbert
3d ago

Racism will be around until the end of time. It happens all over the world. Situations like this just brings those who feel this way to light. I hope they are caught and punished for the hatred. If not caught they best remember…….God don’t like ugly

Nathan Taylor
3d ago

Please listen!! Please realize the reasons for such arrogant ignorance most of the time is notoriety! If the media and the people who are drawn to such racist acts would just stop publicizing it and actually helping the racist or attention seeking personalities, then it might just stop altogether! If not stop, at least would not spread racists feelings publicly.

Inez Parker
4d ago

Whoever did this racist marking will not be thinking about such things when they take their last breath on this beautiful earth, I assure you!!

