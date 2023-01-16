Racism will be around until the end of time. It happens all over the world. Situations like this just brings those who feel this way to light. I hope they are caught and punished for the hatred. If not caught they best remember…….God don’t like ugly
Please listen!! Please realize the reasons for such arrogant ignorance most of the time is notoriety! If the media and the people who are drawn to such racist acts would just stop publicizing it and actually helping the racist or attention seeking personalities, then it might just stop altogether! If not stop, at least would not spread racists feelings publicly.
Whoever did this racist marking will not be thinking about such things when they take their last breath on this beautiful earth, I assure you!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Comments / 10