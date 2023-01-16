BTI Receives EPA Grant

Buy Now Doug Dalton, president of Baker Technical Institute, inside the greenhouse at Baker High School where FFA students raise plants for fundraising sales. Samantha O'Conner/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker Technical Institute recently received a $500,000 grant from the federal government to start two academies where students will gain skills in cleaning properties contaminated with hazardous materials.

The grant — one of 29 nationwide and the only one awarded in Oregon — will help BTI expand a program that started more than a decade ago in the Baker School District when students helped restore contaminated properties and then sold them to perpetuate the program.