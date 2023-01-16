BTI Receives EPA Grant
The Baker Technical Institute recently received a $500,000 grant from the federal government to start two academies where students will gain skills in cleaning properties contaminated with hazardous materials.
The grant — one of 29 nationwide and the only one awarded in Oregon — will help BTI expand a program that started more than a decade ago in the Baker School District when students helped restore contaminated properties and then sold them to perpetuate the program.
