ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

BTI Receives EPA Grant

By SAMANTHA O’CONNER soconner@bakercityherald.com
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyRFq_0kGgEncO00
Buy Now Doug Dalton, president of Baker Technical Institute, inside the greenhouse at Baker High School where FFA students raise plants for fundraising sales. Samantha O'Conner/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker Technical Institute recently received a $500,000 grant from the federal government to start two academies where students will gain skills in cleaning properties contaminated with hazardous materials.

The grant — one of 29 nationwide and the only one awarded in Oregon — will help BTI expand a program that started more than a decade ago in the Baker School District when students helped restore contaminated properties and then sold them to perpetuate the program.

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

Baker City Herald

Baker City, OR
607
Followers
43
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Baker City Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy