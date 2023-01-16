ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bham Now

34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 20-22

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

BSC President Daniel Coleman Opens Up About School’s Fiscal Crisis

Birmingham Southern College could close, and the vacant campus would add to blight in the city, without help from state and local governments, the school’s President Daniel Coleman said this week. “What if we didn’t make it, and there’s a lock on that gate and there are mothballs here...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023

Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Trussville development plans for 2023

Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business

BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit

Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations

Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Poppa G’s to make its way to Campus No. 124

PELHAM – For those who have missed Poppa G’s, it will make its return at Campus No. 124 in the near future. The new Poppa G’s location will share the district with Beer Hog as well as Half Shell Oyster House. Beer Hog Owner Chris Lawrence said...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds

A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

City of Birmingham adopts 12-week parental leave policy

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today announced a new policy offering 12-week parental leave for new parents, both fathers and mothers. The city’s more than 3,000 employees will be eligible effective immediately for 12 weeks of paid leave if they experience the birth of a child, accept a child to adopt or foster-parent, or experience a stillbirth more than 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

