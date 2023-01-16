Read full article on original website
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham has been serving the community for 100 years [VIDEO]
The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) recently celebrated 100 years of service in The Magic City. We attended their Centennial Gala and had the chance to hear from some amazing speakers and meet the incredible women that make up the Junior League. Missed it? Keep reading for an exclusive look at the centennial celebration.
Bham Now
Pack Health plans to add 200 jobs and nearly double its headquarters in Downtown Birmingham
Birmingham-based Pack Health, announced plans this week to nearly double the space of its headquarter facilities in The Magic City and add at least 200 full-time employee positions. Local and State Incentives. The expansion of the headquarters is based on economic development incentives made possible through the State of Alabama...
Bham Now
34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 20-22
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
birminghamtimes.com
BSC President Daniel Coleman Opens Up About School’s Fiscal Crisis
Birmingham Southern College could close, and the vacant campus would add to blight in the city, without help from state and local governments, the school’s President Daniel Coleman said this week. “What if we didn’t make it, and there’s a lock on that gate and there are mothballs here...
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023
Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Trussville development plans for 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
wbrc.com
Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
Does working from home hurt cities? ‘Don’t shut down shop,’ Birmingham mayor says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin closed out his “State of the City” address on Tuesday with a direct appeal to business leaders in downtown not to abandon offices to focus on “work from home” strategies. Woodfin, speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, suggested working from home...
Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit
Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
Bham Now
Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations
Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
wvtm13.com
Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
Shelby Reporter
Poppa G’s to make its way to Campus No. 124
PELHAM – For those who have missed Poppa G’s, it will make its return at Campus No. 124 in the near future. The new Poppa G’s location will share the district with Beer Hog as well as Half Shell Oyster House. Beer Hog Owner Chris Lawrence said...
Bham Now
7 amazing weekend events including live music + Birmingham Boat Show—Jan. 20-22
From can’t-miss performances to a community seed swap, Birmingham is bustling with excitement this weekend. Read on to learn which events to put on your calendar—January 20-22. Bite-sized news. Shows galore: Here are 11 concerts you won’t want to miss at the Alys Stephens Center this spring including...
Properties across Alabama linked to multi-million dollar federal sports book case
Several properties that make up Trussville’s downtown entertainment district are listed in a 114-count indictment surrounding what federal prosecutors called an illegal sports betting organization that raked in hundreds of millions in collected gambling debts over several years. Earlier this month a federal grand jury indicted 11 men -...
wvtm13.com
Paralyzed 5 years ago, Hoover, AL's Ben Abercrombie closes in on a Harvard economics degree
Hoover, Alabama's Ben Abercrombie is facing unfathomable obstacles, and he's closing in on an amazing achievement after being paralyzed from the neck down for the last five years:. He's 18 months from obtaining his economics degree from Harvard!. It was 2017 when Ben was paralyzed making a tackle in his...
Northern Beltline will receive $1.5 billion in funding through 2045
The Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham (RPC) has projected that over $1.5 billion of their funding for future projects will go toward construction of Birmingham’s Northern Beltline. This accounts for over half of the RPC’s leftover funding between now and 2045 after $1.4 billion, or two thirds, of...
Bham Now
Rare Snow Goose sighting in Mountain Brook Village has birdwatchers thrilled on social media
Earlier this week, social media was a “flutter” on several birding social media sites when the Mountain Brook Animal Control posted a photo and comment about a Snow Goose that had landed in Mountain Brook Village. Below is the post on Facebook:. “A rare sight for Mountain Brook!...
Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds
A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
City of Birmingham adopts 12-week parental leave policy
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today announced a new policy offering 12-week parental leave for new parents, both fathers and mothers. The city’s more than 3,000 employees will be eligible effective immediately for 12 weeks of paid leave if they experience the birth of a child, accept a child to adopt or foster-parent, or experience a stillbirth more than 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
