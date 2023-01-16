‘The fabric of this community’: Scholars honored at 30th 5000 Role Models breakfast

From a stage overlooking an audience that included the husband of the nation’s first Black vice president and the parents of a U.S. Supreme Court justice, Terrain Small took a moment Monday to thank a vast support system for young men in Miami-Dade County that is helping him to avoid college debt after high school.

Small, among dozens of Miami-Dade high school seniors awarded a 5000 Role Models of Excellence scholarship to fund their post-graduation plans, was acknowledged on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the organization’s 30th annual breakfast. The ceremony, held in person at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrated the organization’s decades of work and the teenagers in the program who are coming of age.

“This program has had an impact on millions of boys like me ... not only in the United States but across the globe,” said Small, of Miami Norland Senior High.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a former teacher and principal, founded the program in 1993 during her time as a Miami-Dade County School Board member. Miami was facing a drug crisis, and Wilson, a Democrat, wanted to find a way to intervene in the lives of boys who may be at risk — and surround them with positive lessons.

The initiative has since expanded to other counties in Florida, including Broward, Pinellas and Duval. It has even made its way to Detroit, and now to the Bahamas, Wilson announced on Monday.

“Just the revelation that it has lasted for 30 years is amazing,” Wilson told the Miami Herald ahead of MLK Day. “It’s been 30 years since we, as a community, decided that we were going to make sure that our boys would not become a product of the school-to-prison pipeline.”

In her opening remarks, Wilson recognized former Superintendents Octavio Visiedo and Roger Cuevas, who she said were instrumental in getting the program to where it is today. Visiedo was superintendent in 1993 when the program began, and Cuevas succeeded him in 1996.

“If it were not for you, there would be no 5000 Role Models of Excellence,” Wilson said to the former superintendents before recognizing parents, local officials and sponsors. “It takes all of us to save these boys.”

Among those in attendance for the event were the parents of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ellery and Johnny Brown, the latter a former lead attorney for the Miami-Dade School Board. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, gave a speech.

While taking the lectern, Emhoff reminisced about his visits to his grandmother’s home in Miami Beach. This time, he traveled to South Florida with a message for the 5000 Role Models scholars.

“This project ... is part of the fabric of this community,” Emhoff said. “We’re all here because we’re deeply invested in you, the leaders of the future.”

Emhoff said he was inspired to become a lawyer by Martin Luther King Jr. He said he wanted to do his part to end racial, social and economic injustices. His wife did too, Emhoff said, and she has worked toward that goal as vice president.

“Dr. King changed our world,” Emhoff said. “He reminded us over and over again that we were better united than divided... He believed that our country was worthy of true greatness. He challenged us to uphold the promise of equality for all. And we’re not there yet. We’ve got work to do to honor his legacy.”

The Wilson scholars

Community leaders honored

