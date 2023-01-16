'Tyre was a man': MLK Day backdrops justice calls for man's death after MPD traffic stop

Live music carried over the plaza in front of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel Monday afternoon. Hundreds of people were lined up for entry into the museum — the line stretched from the entrance to G.E. Patterson Avenue — to celebrate and remember the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

But about midway up the line — up a set of cement stairs — chanting could be heard.

"I am a man," an activist would yell through a bull horn.

"Tyre was a man," the crowd would respond.

Family, friends and activists gathered to, once again, deliver calls for justice for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died after officers from the Memphis Police Department had stopped him for a traffic violation.

"Our emotions are empty," said Jamal Dupree, one of Nichols' brothers. "We lost our little brother. There's nothing else that matters. We understand it's MLK Day, most respect to him, but nothing else matters right now. My mom was lifeless and the Memphis Police Department not only killed my brother, but they pretty much took the soul out of my momma."

Nichols died Jan. 10 after two "confrontations" with Memphis Police during a traffic stop, which occurred Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Raines Road and Ross Road.

"As officers approached the driver of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred, and [Nichols] fled the scene on foot," MPD said in a Sunday statement. "While attempting to take [Nichols] into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, [Nichols] was ultimately apprehended."

At this point, according to police, Nichols "complained of having a shortness of breath" and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

As activists called for justice, the family would intermittently take the bull horn and say a few words about Nichols. Posters with the words "I am a man" printed over what the family said is a picture of Nichols in a hospital bed were held up for museum attendees to see.

The image shows Nichols — from the middle of his chest and up, laying in a hospital bed and intubated — his eyes apparently swollen shut and nose bent in nearly an "s" curve. Blood can also be seen on the hospital bed's sheets, along with what appear to be stitches to the side of his right eye.

Attendees would pause and watch for a moment, listening to an activist or family member speak, but many would move on from the rally after a bit of time passed.

"We are here today to seek justice for our son," said Rodney Wells, Nichols' step father. "He was brutalized by the police department and we just want to make sure that justice is done. We want these police officers to be tried for murder, nothing else. We will settle for nothing less than a murder charge against these police officers."

Nichols was born and raised in Sacramento, California, but moved to Memphis in 2020 for a fresh start. Family and friends remembered him as a free-spirited person who was never in trouble with the law. Nichols did not appear in numerous searches through criminal court records aside from two traffic tickets.

Nichols' mother and stepfather lived in Memphis, but his siblings have flown in from California. They are not sure how long they will stay, but Keyana Dixon — Nichols' older sister — said the family has been trying to stay positive.

"The anguish that this has caused my family, our lives will never be the same again," Dixon said through a stream of tears. "My mom is in a paralyzed state. She hasn't moved in days, days, she can't move. My family will never be the same, all over a cruel traffic stop."

As family and friends protested outside National Civil Rights Museum, singing could be heard from inside the facility as people remembered King and his calls for non-violent protests on the national holiday in his honor.

After the rally, the siblings spoke with a reporter from The Commercial Appeal to talk about what life has been like for the family outside of their public appearances. Nichols' mother has not been at any public rallies or protests.

"It's been emotional," Dixon said. "Everybody has been quiet and somber. We try to laugh with each other, we have to stay strong for our mom. We all have to go back to California one day soon. It's just the fact that this is where my little brother took his last breath — I hate it here. Every hour of every day has just felt different. We just want justice for my baby brother."

Monday, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump was retained by the family. In a statement, Crump said Nichols' death, and other like it, hurts trust communities may have in their agencies when transparency is not found. Crump called for police to release any body camera video captured by the officers involved.

"All of the available information tells us that this was the tragic and preventable death of a young man deeply beloved by his family and community," Crump said in a written statement. "This kind of in-custody death destroys community trust if agencies are not swiftly transparent."

Authorities have not yet released footage from the incident and the officers involved were placed on leave after the Shelby County District Attorney's Office called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate MPD's "use of force" during the stop.

Those officers were given notice Sunday evening that "administrative action" is imminent pending an internal investigation. MPD did not respond to request for comment as to how many officers were given notice, but said the intern investigation is expected to be finished "later this week."

In the days since Nichols' death, MPD, TBI or the Shelby County DA's Office have been quiet. Family has told reporters that the officers who initiated the traffic stop were in unmarked cars and hoodies, although The Commercial Appeal has been unable to verify those statements.

Memphis Police directed a reporter from The Commercial Appeal to speak with TBI regarding those details, but TBI did not confirm or deny them as its investigation is ongoing but acknowledged that "some of what [The Commercial Appeal reporter was] asking about is part of that investigation."

After a service Tuesday, the family will work to get Nichols' body back to Sacramento for another service with his friends and family across the country who could not make the Memphis service.

