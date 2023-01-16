WFHS swim team wins first district title since 1981

The Wichita Falls High boys swim team claimed a district championship for the first time since 1981 this weekend.

The Coyotes won the four-team District 4-4A meet, besting teams from Hirschi, Burkburnett and Decatur.

Wichita Falls High earned seven gold medals, including first-place finishes in the 200 and 400-meter freestyle relays.

Old High’s Conner Higginbotham was named the meet’s top male swimmer. Coach Oyvind Zahl earned Coach of the Year in the male division.

The Lady Coyotes finished third in the girls meet with Decatur claiming the district title. Isabel Miles in the lone Lady Coyote to advance to the regional meet.

The top four finishers in each meet advance to the Region I-4A Meet set for Jan. 27-28 in Andrews.

Here is the list of Region I-4A qualifiers from WFISD.

BOYS

200 medley relay: 2. WFHS (Kai Yang, Brandon Oechsner, Nicholas Tant, Conner Higginbotham), 1:48.27

200 freestyle: 1. Joseph Hernandez, WFHS, 1:10.91; 2. Zackary Waye, WFHS, 2:18.13; 3. Keaton Pruit, WFHS, 2:20.1

200 IM: 2. Kai Yang, WFHS, 2:15.44

50 freestyle: 1. Conner Higginbotham, WFHS, 22.43; 2. Nicholas Tant, WFHS, 23.16

100 fly: 1. Kai Yang, WFHS, 59.0; 4. Keaton Pruit, WFHS, 1:20.46

100 freestyle: 1. Conner Higginbotham, WFHS, 50.32; 2. Nicholas Tant, WFHS, 50.81; 4. Evan McKelroy, WFHS, 1:02.09

500 freestyle: 1. Joseph Hernandez, WFHS, 5:56.62; 2. Benjamin Rhoades, WFHS, 6:20.53; 3. Zackary Waye, WFHS, 6:26.29

200 free relay: 1. WFHS (Nicholas Tant, Brandon Oechsner, Kai Yang, Conner Higginbotham), 1:33.64

100 back: 2. Evan McKelroy, WFHS, 1:11.71

100 breast: 2. Brandon Oechsner, WFHS, 1:11.35; 4. Benjamin Rhoades, WFHS, 1:23.56

400 free relay: 1. WFHS (Evan McKelroy, Keaton Pruit, Benjamin Rhoades, Joseph Hernandez), 4:03.09

GIRLS

50 freestyle: 4. Isabel Miles, WFHS, 33.69.