The 2023 California Mid-Winter Festival Is Coming To Imperial, CA

The California Mid‑Winter Fair and Fiesta is Imperial County’s largest and most comprehensive annual event. It’s 10 days of displays, entertainment, food and just plain fun.

Held March 3-12,2023, the California Mid-winter Festival will attract around 100,000 visitors to Imperial.

The annual event will also see the return of weekend racing from the Heritage Racing Series as older models and sprints will be competing on the dirt.

The 2023 “Feel The Groove” themed Mid-Winter Fair will feature plenty of music for you to get down to during the event.

A carnival will also be on the grounds as well as livestock judging.

To find out more and for schedules or to participate click here .

