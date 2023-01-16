ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Coleman man dies after being ejected during car crash

By Kevin Dittman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
TOWN OF POUND - A 36-year-old Coleman man died after being ejected from his car during a crash Saturday morning, according to Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller.

Nereo Martinez Rios was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County medical examiner.

Rios was traveling west on County B near Ninth Road in the town of Pound when his vehicle veered right and left the roadway, went into the ditch and became airborne before striking several trees, according to the sheriff's department. Rios wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Officials say speed and alcohol likely were factors in the crash.

This was the first traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Coleman man dies after being ejected during car crash

