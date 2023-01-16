Columbus Dispatch high school newsletter: Area athletes shine during big weekend

Happy Tuesday!

For many, it’s the first day back to work and school after the first long weekend of the calendar year. (Unless, of course, you count that Jan. 2 was treated as the New Year’s Day observance for work purposes.) When it comes to high school sports, this was the biggest weekend until the postseason in terms of the volume of big-feel events.

Area teams acquitted themselves well at several basketball, hockey and wrestling showcases, including Flyin’ to the Hoop and Classic in the City.

From here until mid-February, the regular seasons in all winter sports will play out and set the stage for exciting tournaments. Incidentally, the draws for the boys and girls basketball district tournaments are just 12 days away.

The girls wrestling state duals are Sunday at Marysville.

Now, on to the news of the week:

Basketball: The season’s first boys and girls state polls were released Monday. Area teams are well represented, as Worthington Christian’s girls are first in Division III, the undefeated Ready boys (13-0) are second in Division II and the similarly perfect Berne Union girls (16-0) are third in Division IV. Eleven teams in all earned top-10 spots this week. …

Two area players scored their 1,000th career points last week in Pickerington Central girls star Madison Greene and St. Charles boys standout Chase Walker. They will play college ball at Vanderbilt and Illinois State, respectively.

Walker joined the club Tuesday night in a win over Licking Heights, and Greene did so two nights later during a victory over Reynoldsburg.

Wrestling: As in basketball, it was a big weekend on the mats for both boys and girls.

DeSales’ boys continued a stellar season by winning the Licking Heights Invitational on Saturday. The Stallions had four champions and five runners-up to edge Division I power Westerville North.

In the Maumee Bay Classic, whose field consisted mostly of northern Ohio teams, Brock Blankenhorn of Mount Vernon won the 106-pound title and Marysville’s Colton Powers was second at 170. Both teams had three placers each, and the area had 10 overall.

Five area wrestlers won their classes in the Heart of Ohio girls tournament at Mechanicsburg – Hamilton Township’s Naudia Morgan (115), Marysville’s Cali Leng (120), Westerville North’s Ella Musser (125), Reynoldsburg’s Savannah Holderby (155) and McKenzie Holderby from Bexley at 170.

Dave Weidig’s feature on Newark’s Timmy Owens, who earned his long-awaited first victory earlier this month.

Football: There was a coaching change Friday, as Marion-Franklin decided to part ways with Dave Lakso after four successful seasons. This past fall, Lakso guided the Red Devils to a share of the Columbus City League-South Division championship, the first title for the program in seven years.

Athlete of the week: Our 20th poll for this week’s Athlete of the Week is open through 4 p.m. Friday. We have 10 nominees this week.

Nominations are accepted through noon Monday for events of the previous week. Learn how to nominate an athlete here.

Our most recent winner is DeSales wrestler Lincoln Shulaw. The sophomore was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Kevin Cleveland Memorial Tournament after winning the 175-pound championship. Shulaw finished seventh at 195 in last year’s Division II state meet.

Wrestlers finished first, second and fourth in voting last week.

That’s it for this week.

