thesunpapers.com
Organization empowers service to the community
In the ongoing search for volunteers as first responders, Emergency Education and Development (EED) Executive Director Paul Bush hopes the community will recognize the importance of his organization’s seminars to join the effort. “By getting involved, the community does its part by investing in the public service workers who...
thesunpapers.com
Literacy nonprofit offers courses to Palmyra, county residents
Literacy New Jersey has promoted literacy in the state and Burlington County since 1979, work the nonprofit will continue in 2023 with free U.S. citizenship and Microsoft Word/Excel courses for Palmyra and county residents. Palmyra posted information for both courses on its website last month: One began on Jan. 9;...
thesunpapers.com
Vietnam veteran honored at council meeting
Delran council’s second public meeting of the new year on Jan. 10 featured a tribute to longtime township resident and Vietnam veteran Earl E. Courter. Courter was cited for his bravery and service to the country, much of it during his four years in Vietnam. His awards include a bronze star and Purple Heart, earned when he lost a leg to wounds sustained during his service.
thesunpapers.com
Commissioner reflects on 2022 in Camden County
Camden County and state officials gathered at the county boathouse in Pennsauken on Jan. 17 for the first town hall of the year. The meeting began with an honor for Air Force veteran Michael Scully, who was deployed eight times in his 27-year service to war zones that included Iraq and Afghanistan. He has received 37 ribbons and medals of accomplishments, including the Global War on Terrorism service medal and the Naval commendation medal.
thesunpapers.com
Mantua native spreads awareness of melanoma
After her own battle with Stage 1 melanoma, Mantua native Mary Beth Konieck started the Sunscreen Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide sunscreen for local law enforcement and spread awareness of the deadly skin cancer. She started small by donating sunscreen to the Pitman police department where her...
thesunpapers.com
Helping beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Haddonfield Memorial High School students cleaned fields, made blankets and assembled snack packs as part of three days of service in the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Their projects varied: The cleanup was at Crows Woods Fields, the blankets were made with e women of Haddon Fortnightly, and the snack packs – as well as handmade cards – went to Ronald McDonald House in Camden.
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
thesunpapers.com
Loans of $1.3 million going to affordable-housing developers
The struggle to find affordable housing is real for working-class families, with rent prices skyrocketing and interest rates rising, making it more difficult to purchase a starter home. Burlington County’s current average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,260 per month, and a three-bedroom apartment costs $1,567 per month, according...
thesunpapers.com
Council elects new president, swears in new members
Palmyra council had its reorganization meeting on Jan. 6, a session led by Mayor Gina Tait with a full agenda. Council began by swearing in new members: Natasha Latimore and Ted Rosenberg will serve three-year terms. Council also elected Timothy Howard its new president in a unanimous vote. Tait then...
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill library raises funds with used book sale
In order to help fund its events, the Mullica Hill library will again host a used book sale Saturday and Sunday. “It’s put on by the Friends of the Gloucester County Library,” said Head of Circulation and Friends’ liaison Robin Megow, noting that the sale has been held for 20 years. “There are projected to be around 10,000 books for sale.”
thesunpapers.com
Commissioners’ measure allows bid on bank building
The Haddonfield Board of Commissioners held a special action meeting on Jan. 10 to pass a resolution allowing a bid on the vacant Bank of America Building on Walnut Street. The hope is that the building can be used as a new headquarters for the borough police. “There’s a bid...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
thesunpapers.com
County offers hope for those struggling with addiction
Across the river from the pastoral splendor of Gloucester County suburbia – and seemingly light years away from a happy childhood and high-school days – lost souls gather in an abandoned factory to shoot up heroin laced with fentanyl. And waking, they go right back to the streets...
thesunpapers.com
County Home Gardening School classes begin Jan. 18
In an effort to teach residents how to make butterfly gardens, grow vegetables and safely use pesticides without damaging the environment, the county board of commissioners and its Certified Gardeners have announced their 2023 Home Gardening School lineup. “These classes are designed for individuals with an interest in gardening, horticulture...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
thesunpapers.com
Mayor Manzo’s warehousing update
In case you hadn’t noticed, warehouse development has become a focal point in town in the last few months. This was prompted by an application to build a large warehousing project on Route 322 on our border with Woolwich Township, approaching the NJ Turnpike Exit. This project was approved in Woolwich in mid-2021 but was denied approval by the Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board at a meeting on Dec. 15, 2022. The future of that project will likely be decided in the courts.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29
Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
visitwilmingtonde.com
Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware
The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
