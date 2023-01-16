In case you hadn’t noticed, warehouse development has become a focal point in town in the last few months. This was prompted by an application to build a large warehousing project on Route 322 on our border with Woolwich Township, approaching the NJ Turnpike Exit. This project was approved in Woolwich in mid-2021 but was denied approval by the Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board at a meeting on Dec. 15, 2022. The future of that project will likely be decided in the courts.

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO