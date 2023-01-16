ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Organization empowers service to the community

In the ongoing search for volunteers as first responders, Emergency Education and Development (EED) Executive Director Paul Bush hopes the community will recognize the importance of his organization’s seminars to join the effort. “By getting involved, the community does its part by investing in the public service workers who...
HAINESPORT, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Literacy nonprofit offers courses to Palmyra, county residents

Literacy New Jersey has promoted literacy in the state and Burlington County since 1979, work the nonprofit will continue in 2023 with free U.S. citizenship and Microsoft Word/Excel courses for Palmyra and county residents. Palmyra posted information for both courses on its website last month: One began on Jan. 9;...
PALMYRA, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Vietnam veteran honored at council meeting

Delran council’s second public meeting of the new year on Jan. 10 featured a tribute to longtime township resident and Vietnam veteran Earl E. Courter. Courter was cited for his bravery and service to the country, much of it during his four years in Vietnam. His awards include a bronze star and Purple Heart, earned when he lost a leg to wounds sustained during his service.
DELRAN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Commissioner reflects on 2022 in Camden County

Camden County and state officials gathered at the county boathouse in Pennsauken on Jan. 17 for the first town hall of the year. The meeting began with an honor for Air Force veteran Michael Scully, who was deployed eight times in his 27-year service to war zones that included Iraq and Afghanistan. He has received 37 ribbons and medals of accomplishments, including the Global War on Terrorism service medal and the Naval commendation medal.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mantua native spreads awareness of melanoma

After her own battle with Stage 1 melanoma, Mantua native Mary Beth Konieck started the Sunscreen Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide sunscreen for local law enforcement and spread awareness of the deadly skin cancer. She started small by donating sunscreen to the Pitman police department where her...
PITMAN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Helping beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Haddonfield Memorial High School students cleaned fields, made blankets and assembled snack packs as part of three days of service in the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Their projects varied: The cleanup was at Crows Woods Fields, the blankets were made with e women of Haddon Fortnightly, and the snack packs – as well as handmade cards – went to Ronald McDonald House in Camden.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Loans of $1.3 million going to affordable-housing developers

The struggle to find affordable housing is real for working-class families, with rent prices skyrocketing and interest rates rising, making it more difficult to purchase a starter home. Burlington County’s current average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,260 per month, and a three-bedroom apartment costs $1,567 per month, according...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Council elects new president, swears in new members

Palmyra council had its reorganization meeting on Jan. 6, a session led by Mayor Gina Tait with a full agenda. Council began by swearing in new members: Natasha Latimore and Ted Rosenberg will serve three-year terms. Council also elected Timothy Howard its new president in a unanimous vote. Tait then...
PALMYRA, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill library raises funds with used book sale

In order to help fund its events, the Mullica Hill library will again host a used book sale Saturday and Sunday. “It’s put on by the Friends of the Gloucester County Library,” said Head of Circulation and Friends’ liaison Robin Megow, noting that the sale has been held for 20 years. “There are projected to be around 10,000 books for sale.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Commissioners’ measure allows bid on bank building

The Haddonfield Board of Commissioners held a special action meeting on Jan. 10 to pass a resolution allowing a bid on the vacant Bank of America Building on Walnut Street. The hope is that the building can be used as a new headquarters for the borough police. “There’s a bid...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thesunpapers.com

County offers hope for those struggling with addiction

Across the river from the pastoral splendor of Gloucester County suburbia – and seemingly light years away from a happy childhood and high-school days – lost souls gather in an abandoned factory to shoot up heroin laced with fentanyl. And waking, they go right back to the streets...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County Home Gardening School classes begin Jan. 18

In an effort to teach residents how to make butterfly gardens, grow vegetables and safely use pesticides without damaging the environment, the county board of commissioners and its Certified Gardeners have announced their 2023 Home Gardening School lineup. “These classes are designed for individuals with an interest in gardening, horticulture...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mayor Manzo’s warehousing update

In case you hadn’t noticed, warehouse development has become a focal point in town in the last few months. This was prompted by an application to build a large warehousing project on Route 322 on our border with Woolwich Township, approaching the NJ Turnpike Exit. This project was approved in Woolwich in mid-2021 but was denied approval by the Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board at a meeting on Dec. 15, 2022. The future of that project will likely be decided in the courts.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
visitwilmingtonde.com

Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware

The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE

