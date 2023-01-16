ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
102.9 WBLM

Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers

I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
manchesterinklink.com

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen This House That Looks Like a Boot in Hudson, New Hampshire?

A while back, a dude named Tom Jones was on a hike in Hudson, New Hampshire, when he came across something a little peculiar. It appeared to be a boot-shaped little house. Now, that's something you don't see everyday! He posted the photo on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page with the caption "You find the weirdest things while hiking in NH lol"
HUDSON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
newportdispatch.com

Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up

NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
NASHUA, NH
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

N.H. city ranked among the best in U.S. for first-time home buyers

Only two New England communities made the list. Realtor.com has named Somersworth, N.H., one of the best spots in the nation for first-time home buyers. The rankings, released Wednesday, place the city north of Dover and along the Maine border at No. 10. Somersworth had a population just north of 12,000 in 2021, per U.S. Census estimates, and a median home price of $372,737, a 17.3% increase year over year, according to Zillow.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy