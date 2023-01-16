FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $200 in betting credits for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

FanDuel is live in Ohio and new customers can get $200 in betting credits upon signing up and betting $5 in the Buckeye State.

New York Post readers from outside Ohio can use the promo code to make a $5 bet to get $150 in betting credits ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in the NFL wild-card round.

Click the links below to check out the offers from FanDuel Sportsbook:

If you don’t live in Ohio, you can use the FanDuel new customer promo code to get $150 in betting credits when you sign up. All it takes is a $5 bet to get $150 in betting credits in your account!

Betting on the NFL?

After five games to start NFL Wild Card Weekend, playoff football continues into Monday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.

Tampa Bay actually beat Dallas 19-3 in Week 1, but a lot has changed since then. The Cowboys finished the regular season as the top NFC wild-card team at 12-5, while the 8-9 Buccaneers are only in the postseason because they won the feeble NFC South.

Tampa Bay is the only sub-.500 team in the playoffs, and it is reflected in the betting lines. Even though the Buccaneers get to play at home, most sportsbooks favor the Cowboys by 2.5 points.

Dallas is the more complete team in this matchup, ranking top five in both points per game scored and points allowed per game. It earned its 12-5 record for a reason and has dangerous playmakers in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won’t go down easy, though, and this should still be a competitive game despite Tampa Bay having the worse roster. If you like a bet in this game, use the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in betting credits.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 on Any Market, Get $150 in Free Bets FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Place a bet of at least $5. Use the $150 in betting credits as you wish. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER