San Francisco, CA

San Francisco reparations panel pitches $5M — each — to black residents

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ksg1Q_0kGgCizV00

​A San Francisco panel studying reparations has proposed a one-time payment of $5 million to each black resident of the city deemed eligible as recompense for the “decades of harm they have experienced,” according to a report on Monday.

“A lump sum payment would compensate the affected population … and will redress the economic and opportunity losses that​ ​Black San Franciscans have endured, collectively, as the result of both intentional decisions and​ ​unintended harms perpetuated by City policy​,” the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said in a draft report issued last month, Fox News Digital reported. ​

The committee also proposed wiping out all debts associated with educational, personal, credit card and payday loans for black households.

The 15-member pan​el was established by San Francisco supervisors in May 2021. A separate task force created by California’s legislature is also studying reparations.

The city group’s report says: “Reparation​ ​must be adequate, effective, prompt, and should be proportional to the gravity of the violations and the harm suffered.​”​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWxXK_0kGgCizV00
People applaud at a meeting of the reparations task force in San Francisco.
AP

It added that members of the black community demand reparations “not to remedy enslavement” but to “address the public policies explicitly created to subjugate Black people​ ​in San Francisco by upholding and expanding the intent and legacy of chattel slavery.”

The report notes that while neither California nor San Francisco “formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery,” other aspects of segregation like white supremacy and “systematic repression” found in the legal system, “social codes” and “extralegal actions” were designed to exclude blacks.

To be initially eligible, applicants must be 18 and show they have identified as black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOnof_0kGgCizV00
The panel has proposed a $5M payment to each eligible resident.
AFP via Getty Images

They must also prove that they meet two out of eight additional standards — including being born in or having migrated to San Francisco between 1940 and 1996, and having proof of residency for at least 13 years, being personally or a direct descendant or someone jailed in the “failed War on Drugs,”  or being a descendant of someone enslaved before 1865.

The committee will make its recommendations to the city in June, and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told the San Francisco Chronicle he hopes they will be approved.

“There are so many efforts that result in incredible reports that just end up gathering dust on a shelf,” Peskin said. “We cannot let this be one of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tz58W_0kGgCizV00
Mayor London Breed has predicted a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall over the next two years.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The report does not include any estimates on the overall cost of the reparations.

But San Francisco is already reeling from a lower-than-expected property tax intake because of the coronavirus pandemic and Mayor London Breed’s office is predicting a budget shortfall of roughly $728 million over the next two years, The Real Deal reported.

Comments / 38

Michael Osterwise
3d ago

this is only to trick the black community in to voting Democrat they're telling the black community that there going pay them $5 million to vote Democrat and then turn around and not even pay them because the black community are saying that they're going to start voting Republican for Donald Trump in 2024 because they were getting money when he was in office..

Reply(1)
7
Michael Fish
4d ago

Oh let's just make it a billion dollars each! California is in debt up to its ears already so it doesn't matter.

Reply
14
Thurston Howell III
3d ago

Wait just a minute, if showing ID to vote is racist and unfair, then qualifying for reparations is REALLY racist and unfair. 🤣 Someone who is not able to acquire a simple ID is going to have a hard time meeting even one of those qualifications. Furthermore, isn't San Francisco the place where homeless people camp on the street and take their morning dumps on the sidewalks? Obviously the city lacks the resources to alleviate that problem. Yet here we are talking about 5 million dollars per person to qualifying black people. 🤣 Oh this is going to be fun!

Reply
3
 

