John J. Coyle was born in Philadelphia on March 6, 1935 and died on January 16, 2023 in State College, PA. He was the oldest of the five children born to Catherine (Seese) and Jack Coyle. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Harry “Bo” Coyle, Neal Coyle and Catherine Bunton. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and two children; John (wife Melissa) and Susan Weber (husband Carl) who both reside in Naperville, IL. He is also survived by his brother Michael (Kathy) of Prospect Park, PA, his brother-in-law Michael Kersnick of Ardmore, PA and his sister-in-law Sharon Coyle of Quakertown, PA. He felt blessed to have seven grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew and Elizabeth Weber; and Emily, Benjamin, Cathryn and Zachary Coyle. His children and grandchildren were a very special part of his life.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO