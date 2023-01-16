Read full article on original website
Centre County PAWS to Host Student Art Exhibition, Open House
Centre County PAWS will host a themed art exhibition next week led by local students. The nonprofit animal shelter is partnering with ModSchool, a Pennsylvania-based education startup, to host the event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1401 Trout Road in State College. The exhibition will feature “emotionally aware” animal art created by local high schoolers.
Centre County Moves Back to Low COVID-19 Community Level
After one week at medium, Centre County returned to the low community level for COVID-19 this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday night. With a decline in new cases and hospital admissions linked to the virus, the county moved back to low for the 17th time in the last 18 weeks.
CBICC launches 2023 National Civics Bee
STATE COLLEGE — The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County has announced through a press release the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, a statewide initiative to encourage middle-school students to showcase and grow their understanding of, and their appreciation for, the rights and duties of American citizenship.
Millinder Running for Reelection as Centre County Register of Wills
Christine Millinder will run for a third term as Centre County register of wills and clerk of the Orphans’ Court, she announced on Thursday. Millinder was first elected to the position running as a Republican in 2015 and launched a successful reelection bid in 2019 for a second straight term. She previously worked in the office for 28 years as a clerk and deputy register of wills.
RAM seeks volunteers in Spring Mlls
SPRING MILLS — Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its March 25-26 clinic. The two-day RAM clinic is to be held at the Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
Concepcion sworn in as commissioner
BELLEFONTE — Centre County officially has its new commissioner. Earlier this week, Amber Concepcion was sworn in by retiring President Judge Pamela Ruest. Concepcion replaces chair Michael Pipe on the Centre County Board of Commissioners. Pipe recently took a position with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Concepcion becomes the first...
Robert Zeigler Announces Candidacy for Centre County Recorder of Deeds
A Millheim Borough council member is running for a Centre County row office in this year’s election. Democrat Robert Zeigler on Wednesday announced his candidacy for recorder of deeds, vowing to bring a “fresh perspective” to the office through modernization, transparency and accountability. “The people of Centre...
Sampsel to Seek 3rd Term as Centre County Sheriff
Bryan Sampsel is running for a third term as Centre County sheriff in this year’s election, he said in a statement on Wednesday. A Bellefonte resident, Sampsel will again seek the Republican nomination for the county’s top law enforcement officer in the May primary. Sampsel began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2003, working as a deputy and later sergeant before being elected sheriff in 2015. He ran unopposed for reelection in 2019.
John J. Coyle
John J. Coyle was born in Philadelphia on March 6, 1935 and died on January 16, 2023 in State College, PA. He was the oldest of the five children born to Catherine (Seese) and Jack Coyle. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Harry “Bo” Coyle, Neal Coyle and Catherine Bunton. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and two children; John (wife Melissa) and Susan Weber (husband Carl) who both reside in Naperville, IL. He is also survived by his brother Michael (Kathy) of Prospect Park, PA, his brother-in-law Michael Kersnick of Ardmore, PA and his sister-in-law Sharon Coyle of Quakertown, PA. He felt blessed to have seven grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew and Elizabeth Weber; and Emily, Benjamin, Cathryn and Zachary Coyle. His children and grandchildren were a very special part of his life.
Bellefonte council re-organizes
BELLEFONTE — New year, new faces. At its first meeting of 2023, Bellefonte Borough Council re-organized. Council members agreed to rotate positions in 2022. As a result of the agreement, Randy Brachbill stepped down from his position as council president. Doug Johnson moved from his role as vice president to president, and Kent Bernier moved from pro tempore to vice president.
DEP Investigating Heating Oil Spill in Ferguson Township
Heating oil delivered to the wrong home was accidentally pumped into a western Ferguson Township stream, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. DEP was contacted on Saturday for remedial response and investigation after a report of a sheen on the surface of a small, unnamed tributary to Beaver Branch and pools of red-dyed oil.
Penn State Football: Jaden Dottin Enters Transfer Portal
Penn State’s extremely busy week in the receiver room continued on Wednesday afternoon as redshirt junior Jaden Dottin announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. “Thank you Penn State and everyone involved with me for everything!” Dottin wrote on Twitter. “I am forever grateful. I am now officially in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.”
Penn State Wrestling Powers Past Michigan 30-8
Top-ranked Penn State wrestling (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) handled its biggest test of the season to date with a 30-8 win over No. 4 Michigan (7-1, 2-1) on Friday night in a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State won eight of 10 bouts, scoring bonus points in four. Levi Haines...
State High boys improve to 13-1 with win over Altoona
The State College Little Lions defeated Mid Penn rival Altoona on Jan. 13 and improved their record to 13-1, while St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola all picked up wins in the last week. With most local teams nearing the final two weeks of their regular...
Norma Jean Soster (Witherite)
Name of Deceased Norma Jean Soster (Witherite) Norma Jean Soster, 68, formerly of Snow Shoe, passed away at her home in Runville on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born on November 19, 1954, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Teddy O. and Pansy (Stimer) Witherite. She was married to Larry Soster. Even though they divorced, they remained close, and she referred to him as her soulmate.
As Shrewsberry’s Stock Rises, So Might Kraft’s Need to Be Proactive
As longtime Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey announced on Thursday night he would retire at the end of the season, the natural curiosity of who the Irish might replace him with rose to the forefront of the college basketball corners of the internet. While speculative list-making does not create genuine interest where none might exist, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry was — among others — conversationally named as a potential candidate.
