Bluefield University announces men’s basketball player of the week
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Appalachian Athletic Conference announced their men's basketball player of the week for the 2022-23 season.
The winner, Elijah White, averaged 31 points a game, which led his team to a 1-1 record for the week.
This is his first weekly honor of the season.
White scored 29 points against Kentucky Christian University in a 98-74 win and shot 55.8 percent from the field. White also achieved 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals for his team.
The league will announce the next set of awards on Monday, January 23, 2023.
