fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman stabbed to death by unknown woman on West Side

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Friday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 4:07 p.m., police say the female victim was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when she was approached by an unknown woman who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her in the neck and ear.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old shot dead in Park Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood. Gunfire broke out and struck the 19-year-old in the abdomen around 4:42 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot by off-duty cop during apparent robbery dies

CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot Wednesday afternoon by an off-duty cop after the officer intervened in an apparent robbery has died. Leevon Smith, 39, had been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempted robbery. At about...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Christmas Day SW Side robbery

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was charged in connection to an armed robbery on Christmas Day in Marquette Park. Police say Maximiliano Zarazua, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 32-year-old on the evening of Dec. 25. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing 17-year-old girl in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Edgardo Negron, 29, is accused of forcefully taking belongings from a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3 in the 900 block of North California Avenue, police said. He was arrested Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

String of home burglaries reported on Chicago's South Side

In at least eight incidence, the burglar forces entry into a residence and steals property from within before fleeing the scene, according to a CPD community alert. All of the burglaries have taken place in the Clearing or Garfield Ridge neighborhoods. Around 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

At least 22 Kia and Hyundais stolen on Chicago's NW Side in 5 days

CHICAGO - Over 20 cars were stolen during a five-day stretch this January across Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the suspects enter either a Hyundai or Kia, force open the steering column before starting the car and driving off, according to a CPD community alert. Hyundais and Kias across...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot while getting out of car in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 19-year-old was exiting a vehicle around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Place when gunfire broke out, police said. The man was struck in the ankle and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed in head, neck on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument Wednesday morning in the Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The 41-year-old was arguing with a known female around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month. Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 8. The carjacking happened...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek man who allegedly punched CTA passenger in face

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of randomly punching a person on a CTA platform earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:52 a.m. on a CTA Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street in the Loop. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver dies in fiery crash after running stop sign in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man who ran a stop sign was struck by a semi and died in a fiery pin-in crash early Thursday in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 37-year-old was driving his vehicle around 1:18 a.m. in the 100 block of South Avenue D when he ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi, becoming pinned, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021. The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 kids hurt when 2 school buses crash on Stevenson Expressway

BURR RIDGE, Ill. - Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two school buses crashed Friday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in southwest suburban Burr Ridge. The crash occurred around 10:14 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Route 83, about 20 miles southwest of...
BURR RIDGE, IL

