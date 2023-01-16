PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Snow showers made more of an impact across the region today as a low-pressure system slowly backed into the region from the east. This has led to accumulating snow across the county, resulting in slippery roadways going into this evening. Things will improve later tonight when skies begin to clear out, which will set us up for partly sunny skies going into tomorrow. Another low-pressure system sitting off to our west right now will approach for Friday but will transfer its energy to an additional low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine. This will result in light snow showers for southern areas, with the rest of the county seeing cloudy skies during the day.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO