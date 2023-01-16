Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
Throwback Thursday - ‘82 Earthquake
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earthquakes in Aroostook County are a rare occurrence, but not unheard of. In this week’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard shows us a time when an earthquake rocked the county. On January 9th, 1982 Aroostook County and New Brunswick were rocked by a 5.8 Magnitude...
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
wagmtv.com
Baby Box Success for Indiana Fire Department
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earlier this month, WAGM told you about about a UMFK Nursing Student who hopes to have safe haven baby boxes installed in Aroostook County. After concerns were raised regarding the safety and legitimacy of the boxes, WAGM reached out to a fire station who has had one installed for nearly 5 years. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
wagmtv.com
Madawaska Land Port of Entry On Track for Late 2023 Opening
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska Land Port of Entry is On Schedule to be completed by late 2023. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has a status update on this story. Alexandria Kelly, the Project Manager for the General Services Administration’s Madawaska Land Port of Entry Project says, it’s going well so far.
wagmtv.com
Snow Showers Develop to the South Today with Clouds Clearing This Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we started the morning off under partly cloudy skies before they built up and increased through the afternoon and into the evening. Those clouds have continue to increase this morning leading us to some chances for snow showers developing. The greater chance for this to occur will be in far southern portions of the county based on where the low pressure system is located.
mainepublic.org
Agency: Median-priced homes unaffordable for median-income earners in every Maine county
For the first time in at least two decades, owning a home is not affordable for a household earning the median income in any of Maine's 16 counties. That's according to new data from MaineHousing, which has been tracking and publishing data on home affordability since 2000. "There used to...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
wagmtv.com
More Chances for Snow Showers Expected Clearing Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we remained fairly dry, but we didn’t really have a chance to break apart from the cloud cover. The clouds have continued this morning, but it has allowed our temperatures to start off in the mid to upper 20s.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Lots of fun and excitement Wednesday at Gentile Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle as the Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event was held. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. Smiles all around as the Aroostook County Special...
wabi.tv
Canadian company files new proposal for mine in Maine
PATTEN, Maine (AP) — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a...
wagmtv.com
A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Before Clouds Increase Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the northeastern section of the county during the morning hours. Those did continue into the afternoon creating a few inches of accumulation on the roadways. This morning clouds have decreased and that will set ourselves up for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.
wagmtv.com
Property Crime/Mental Health Calls on the Rise
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Crime is on the rise in the county with police responding to more calls regarding theft and mental health. Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police says it’s a good idea to lock your door when leaving the house, and not to leave your keys in your vehicle.
wagmtv.com
Hazardous Waste Interrupts Operations at Valley Recycling Facility
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Valley Recycling Facility in Frenchville was temporarily closed Wednesday following the discovery that fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury had been disposed of improperly. Valley Recycling Facility staff discovered a large quantity of the damaged bulbs in a demolition roll off dumpster that had been transported...
wagmtv.com
Easton Bears Hope To Ride Hot Start Into Bangor
Easton, Maine (WAGM) - The Easton Bears boys’ basketball team came out of the gate strong this season, winning 9 out of their first 10 games of the year. The Team has had the unique benefit of retaining their core players from last year and hope to ride their newfound success into Bangor.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
wagmtv.com
Some Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with More Snow Shower Chances to End the Work Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Snow showers made more of an impact across the region today as a low-pressure system slowly backed into the region from the east. This has led to accumulating snow across the county, resulting in slippery roadways going into this evening. Things will improve later tonight when skies begin to clear out, which will set us up for partly sunny skies going into tomorrow. Another low-pressure system sitting off to our west right now will approach for Friday but will transfer its energy to an additional low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine. This will result in light snow showers for southern areas, with the rest of the county seeing cloudy skies during the day.
wagmtv.com
Medical Monday: Thyroid Awareness Month
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - January is Thyroid Awareness Month. Dr. Brian Adrian, Primary Care Physician at the Northern Light Fort Fairfield Health Center explains the symptoms to be aware of that might indicate hypo or hyperthyroidism. Dr. Adrian says, “For low thyroid, it’s fatigue, hair and skin changes, uh...
wagmtv.com
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
wagmtv.com
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -A suspicious device in New Sweden triggered a police response. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they received a report of a suspicious device found in an abandoned residence in New Sweden. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation. The device was found to be inert and is still under investigation.
One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgdon, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
