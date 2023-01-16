ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

wagmtv.com

Throwback Thursday - ‘82 Earthquake

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earthquakes in Aroostook County are a rare occurrence, but not unheard of. In this week’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard shows us a time when an earthquake rocked the county. On January 9th, 1982 Aroostook County and New Brunswick were rocked by a 5.8 Magnitude...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Baby Box Success for Indiana Fire Department

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earlier this month, WAGM told you about about a UMFK Nursing Student who hopes to have safe haven baby boxes installed in Aroostook County. After concerns were raised regarding the safety and legitimacy of the boxes, WAGM reached out to a fire station who has had one installed for nearly 5 years. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Madawaska Land Port of Entry On Track for Late 2023 Opening

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska Land Port of Entry is On Schedule to be completed by late 2023. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has a status update on this story. Alexandria Kelly, the Project Manager for the General Services Administration’s Madawaska Land Port of Entry Project says, it’s going well so far.
MADAWASKA, ME
wagmtv.com

Snow Showers Develop to the South Today with Clouds Clearing This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we started the morning off under partly cloudy skies before they built up and increased through the afternoon and into the evening. Those clouds have continue to increase this morning leading us to some chances for snow showers developing. The greater chance for this to occur will be in far southern portions of the county based on where the low pressure system is located.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

More Chances for Snow Showers Expected Clearing Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we remained fairly dry, but we didn’t really have a chance to break apart from the cloud cover. The clouds have continued this morning, but it has allowed our temperatures to start off in the mid to upper 20s.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Canadian company files new proposal for mine in Maine

PATTEN, Maine (AP) — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a...
PATTEN, ME
wagmtv.com

A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Before Clouds Increase Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the northeastern section of the county during the morning hours. Those did continue into the afternoon creating a few inches of accumulation on the roadways. This morning clouds have decreased and that will set ourselves up for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Property Crime/Mental Health Calls on the Rise

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Crime is on the rise in the county with police responding to more calls regarding theft and mental health. Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police says it’s a good idea to lock your door when leaving the house, and not to leave your keys in your vehicle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Hazardous Waste Interrupts Operations at Valley Recycling Facility

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Valley Recycling Facility in Frenchville was temporarily closed Wednesday following the discovery that fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury had been disposed of improperly. Valley Recycling Facility staff discovered a large quantity of the damaged bulbs in a demolition roll off dumpster that had been transported...
FRENCHVILLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Easton Bears Hope To Ride Hot Start Into Bangor

Easton, Maine (WAGM) - The Easton Bears boys’ basketball team came out of the gate strong this season, winning 9 out of their first 10 games of the year. The Team has had the unique benefit of retaining their core players from last year and hope to ride their newfound success into Bangor.
EASTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Some Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with More Snow Shower Chances to End the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Snow showers made more of an impact across the region today as a low-pressure system slowly backed into the region from the east. This has led to accumulating snow across the county, resulting in slippery roadways going into this evening. Things will improve later tonight when skies begin to clear out, which will set us up for partly sunny skies going into tomorrow. Another low-pressure system sitting off to our west right now will approach for Friday but will transfer its energy to an additional low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine. This will result in light snow showers for southern areas, with the rest of the county seeing cloudy skies during the day.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Medical Monday: Thyroid Awareness Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - January is Thyroid Awareness Month. Dr. Brian Adrian, Primary Care Physician at the Northern Light Fort Fairfield Health Center explains the symptoms to be aware of that might indicate hypo or hyperthyroidism. Dr. Adrian says, “For low thyroid, it’s fatigue, hair and skin changes, uh...
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
wagmtv.com

Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John

ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -A suspicious device in New Sweden triggered a police response. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they received a report of a suspicious device found in an abandoned residence in New Sweden. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation. The device was found to be inert and is still under investigation.
NEW SWEDEN, ME
101.9 The Rock

One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgdon, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
HODGDON, ME

