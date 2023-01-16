Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired

A Haitian national residing in Denver was sentenced last week on federal smuggling charges.Peniel Olibris, 32, was ordered to serve one year and one day in federal prison on Jan. 12.A grand jury indicted Olibris in July of last year. He signed a plea agreement in September, admitting guilt to one of the two smuggling counts in the indictment. Federal investigators determined the Olibris purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO