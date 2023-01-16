Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe TaborRick ZandCentral City, CO
Denver is Composting. Should it be illegal to food throw food in landfill now?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Related
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
KDVR.com
Trial dates set for 5 charged in McClain death
Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a...
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
An Aurora city council member has been awarded $3 million after bringing a civil lawsuit against a former child caseworker who made false child abuse accusations.
Suspect allegedly stabbed, killed man during argument at Denver apartment
An argument between two men on N. Broadway escalated to the point where one stabbed the other, killing him, late on Tuesday evening, according to a probable cause statement.
Man gets decades in prison for violent attack on Highline Canal Trail
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in connection with a violent assault in 2020 on the High Line Canal trail was sentenced on Wednesday after he was convicted on multiple counts last November. Julio Cesar Gonzalez, now 25, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His case went...
Denver police officer charged in July shooting appears in court
The Denver police officer facing charges in a July shooting in Lower Downtown that injured seven people made his first appearance in court on bond Thursday morning. A Denver grand jury indicted Brandon Ramos on 14 counts earlier this month. He faces two counts of reckless second degree assault, three counts of third degree knowing or reckless assault, three counts of third degree assault with negligence with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, and five counts of reckless endangerment. Ramos was granted a personal recognizance (PR) bond, and is on leave without pay at the department.
1 killed in shooting, suspect wanted
One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Denver.
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing during parking lot fight
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old man after a fight broke out in a parking lot last week. Brandon Saguilan-Patrico, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Zual James Noi Noi. The fight was...
Mail, debit card found in discarded sweatshirt led to arrest of stabbing suspect
AURORA, Colo. — Items recovered from a sweatshirt found in a trash can helped police identify and eventually arrest a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in an Aurora parking lot. Zual James Noi Noi, 24, was stabbed to death on Jan. 11 in a parking lot near...
Denver resident sentenced to prison for packing guns in cars, shipping to Haiti
A Haitian national residing in Denver was sentenced last week on federal smuggling charges.Peniel Olibris, 32, was ordered to serve one year and one day in federal prison on Jan. 12.A grand jury indicted Olibris in July of last year. He signed a plea agreement in September, admitting guilt to one of the two smuggling counts in the indictment. Federal investigators determined the Olibris purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of...
KKTV
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
Police arrest suspect in deadly North Broadway stabbing
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death on North Broadway.
Jury convicts man of Denver teen’s shooting death
After seven hours of deliberations, a Denver jury Wednesday found a 30-year-old man guilty of the shooting death of a teenage girl more than five years ago.
KKTV
Colorado man charged for allegedly making threats to commit mass violence
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of making threats of violence to the FBI office in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security and a performing arts group. This week, the Department of Justice shared details on the case for 33-year-old Kyle William Staebell of Evergreen. A news release from the Department of Justice states Staebell made the threats on Monday.
Man accidentally shot girlfriend during 'show-and-tell' of their guns, affidavit says
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend of eight years earlier this month told police he accidentally shot her during a gathering at their Northglenn apartment. Alexander Moreno-Keegan called 911 on Jan. 9 and reported the shooting around 6:55 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit...
3 men indicted on suspicion of selling drugs to Longmont students
LONGMONT, Colo. — After an investigation by the Longmont Police Department and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, three men were indicted last week on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont. On Friday, the DA's Office announced that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez were...
Colorado man accused of threatening mass shootings arrested
DENVER — A 33-year-old Evergreen man was arrested Monday after threatening mass shootings at the FBI Denver office, a Department of Homeland Security office and a Colorado-based performing arts group. Kyle William Staebell was taken into custody at his parent's home for making threats to commit mass violence, the...
Westword
What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?
Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
Comments / 5