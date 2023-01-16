Read full article on original website
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is just 15 days away, but the week-long event kicks off on January 31 with practices open to the public at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with Executive Director Jim Nagy in studio this week and discussed several topics ahead of the […]
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
