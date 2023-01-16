ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen grilled for saying he hoped fraudster Jen Shah would get no jail time

By Bernie Zilio
 4 days ago

He got a taste of his own medicine.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen was grilled about why he said he hoped “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah would get no jail time — after she pleaded guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing scheme .

“You’re on the record, last November, as saying that you hoped she would get no jail time,” CNN’s Chris Wallace, 75, said to Cohen during a sit-down interview on Sunday.

“And the question I have is: Why would you take her side against the thousands of people she defrauded, including a lot of elderly [people]?”

Wincing as he listened to his own cringe-worthy take, Cohen, 54, tried to explain, “I think I was hoping that she was actually innocent,” but Wallace quickly fired back, “She pleaded guilty!”

Chris Wallace grilled Andy Cohen about why he said he hoped Jen Shah would get no jail time.
“That was before she pleaded guilty, I mean, that I said that, I would think?” an uncomfortable Cohen responded.

“No,” Wallace replied, “I think it was after.” Shah changed her plea in July 2022 .

“Oh, really?” Cohen said, completely shuddering in embarrassment. “Oh, God. Um, anyway! Wow, this is fun.”

“Why would you take her side against the thousands of people she defrauded, including a lot of elderly [people]?” Wallace asked.
Though the reality TV exec claimed he didn’t remember the exact “context” surrounding his comment, he recalled viewers “demanding” to know Shah’s “status” on the show.

“And I’m like, ‘It’s up to the judge. She’s about to get sentenced to a lot of jail time,'” he told the “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” host, who reminded his guest that Shah “did something bad.”

“That was before she pleaded guilty, I mean, that I said that, I would think?” Cohen replied, before Wallace corrected him.
“Yes, she did,” Cohen said in agreement. “And so, she should go to jail.”

“You know, sometimes, if you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope that they are not guilty of something horrible,” he added.

The quote in question was uttered during a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, in which Cohen responded to whether Shah would be back for Season 4 of “RHOSLC.”

The Bravo honcho recalled viewers “demanding” to know Shah’s “status” on “RHOSLC.”
“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” he said at the time, though her sentencing was later postponed until after the holidays .

“I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”

Shah, 49, did not attend the Season 3 reunion , which filmed last month. She was also absent from BravoCon , which took place in October 2022.

Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud.
When a convention attendee asked Cohen why that was, he answered carefully — and cryptically.

“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he replied at the time.

“But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Shah is scheduled to surrender on Feb. 17.
Earlier this month, Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison.

Hours later, the mother of two — who was facing a maximum of 14 years behind bars — was seen celebrating with a group of 20 at an Italian hotspot in New York City.

She is scheduled to surrender on Feb. 17.

Comments / 10

Barbara McLean
4d ago

BRAVO, TLC and a whole host of tv channels are PROMOTING AND ENCOURAGING these women (through SCRIPTS) to act out, break the law, and live beyond their means (embezzlement and scams) just for RATINGS!!! Money, money, money for both parties!! Shameful!!!

Reply(1)
8
Roleen
4d ago

What a disgrace Andy. This awful sociopath preyed on the vulnerable elderly. She ripped and stripped them and flaunted her ILL gained wealth on National TV. How dare you put your bravo show above justice??????

Reply(1)
6
Vonnie Tucker
4d ago

Oops Andy. Of course you wish she wasn't guilty because we all tuned it but I've seen you go the other way by being a little dismissive about her coming to the reunion and Bravo con too. She's good drama and her case has been good drama too but we'll get along without her. Now what about that criminal Teresa Guidice? Come on Bravo! come on @ChrisWallace. Why didn't you ask that question.Why is she still employed? So obviously I watch too much trash TV. 😳🗑 📺

Reply
4
