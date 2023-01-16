ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee mural project; artists sought to submit proposals

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The City of South Milwaukee is inviting artists to submit ideas for a mural project on a building located in the heart of the downtown area. The project would be painted on the west wall of the Human Concerns building at 1029 Milwaukee Avenue. That is adjacent to the South Milwaukee Downtown Market – near "Da Crusher" statue and the new Bucyrus Commons gathering space.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hamilton schools temporary lockdown; police activity nearby

SUSSEX, Wis. - Four schools in the Hamilton School District in the Sussex area were temporarily on lockdown on Thursday, Jan. 19 due to law enforcement activity that was nearby. A letter to Hamilton School District families says the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department put the schools on lockdown shortly before...
SUSSEX, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland shots fired, Sussex pursuit, 5 schools on lockdown

SUSSEX, Wis. - A 37-year-old man was arrested in Sussex after a Hartland shots fired incident, a Sussex pursuit and a Sussex standoff that prompted lockdowns at five Sussex area schools on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Hartland police said it all started around 2:30 p.m. at a business on Richards...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 120th: Homecoming Festival rides to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is inviting riders from all over the country and world to take part in motorcycle rides that will bring them to the Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee. For 2023, there are six 120th Anniversary routes riders can hitch onto. Simply join friends and other groups as they head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged

MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV hits Waukesha food pantry, work to feed families continues

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An SUV crashed into a Waukesha food pantry Tuesday, Jan. 17. There was glass everywhere – even on the food – inside Friends with Food near Grandview and Summit. The cleanup is taking hours. Since opening in March 2020, the women behind Friends with Food...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam

MILWAUKEE - After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside. The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20. Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County knife threats, man arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Sckuyler Hayward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe. He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek shooting threat, standoff; 2 arrested

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a tactical incident unfolded near 13th and College in Oak Creek Friday, Jan. 20. In a media release, Oak Creek police said they were called to a Motel 6 for a troublesome customer around 1 p.m. The customer refused to leave and threatened to shoot employees and, later, law enforcement.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Verizon customer threatened to ‘shoot this place up,’ police say

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who threatened to "shoot up" a Verizon store on Bluemound Road. It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, the man came into the store and was "acting suspicious," ignoring employees who greeted him and tried helping him. Police said one employee was able to help him look at an iPhone 13. The employees were concerned about potential theft or other crime "due to the suspicious behaviors." At one point, police said the man told the workers, "I'm going to shoot this place up if you don't stop staring."
BROOKFIELD, WI

