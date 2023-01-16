Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee mural project; artists sought to submit proposals
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The City of South Milwaukee is inviting artists to submit ideas for a mural project on a building located in the heart of the downtown area. The project would be painted on the west wall of the Human Concerns building at 1029 Milwaukee Avenue. That is adjacent to the South Milwaukee Downtown Market – near "Da Crusher" statue and the new Bucyrus Commons gathering space.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hamilton schools temporary lockdown; police activity nearby
SUSSEX, Wis. - Four schools in the Hamilton School District in the Sussex area were temporarily on lockdown on Thursday, Jan. 19 due to law enforcement activity that was nearby. A letter to Hamilton School District families says the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department put the schools on lockdown shortly before...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland shots fired, Sussex pursuit, 5 schools on lockdown
SUSSEX, Wis. - A 37-year-old man was arrested in Sussex after a Hartland shots fired incident, a Sussex pursuit and a Sussex standoff that prompted lockdowns at five Sussex area schools on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Hartland police said it all started around 2:30 p.m. at a business on Richards...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson 120th: Homecoming Festival rides to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is inviting riders from all over the country and world to take part in motorcycle rides that will bring them to the Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee. For 2023, there are six 120th Anniversary routes riders can hitch onto. Simply join friends and other groups as they head...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged
MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV hits Waukesha food pantry, work to feed families continues
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An SUV crashed into a Waukesha food pantry Tuesday, Jan. 17. There was glass everywhere – even on the food – inside Friends with Food near Grandview and Summit. The cleanup is taking hours. Since opening in March 2020, the women behind Friends with Food...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam
MILWAUKEE - After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside. The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20. Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County knife threats, man arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County pursuit; speeds topped 100 mph as chase entered Franklin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine County authorities arrested a 38-year-old man after a pursuit that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. He's suspected of stealing from five stores in the last month. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County deputy was monitoring a gas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Sckuyler Hayward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe. He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Italian food in Milwaukee: Tavolino offers plenty of tasty options
MILWAUKEE - If you're craving some Italian cuisine, then make your way to Milwaukee's east side – and get a table at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee). Brian Kramp takes you there – and shows you what the buzz is all about.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek shooting threat, standoff; 2 arrested
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a tactical incident unfolded near 13th and College in Oak Creek Friday, Jan. 20. In a media release, Oak Creek police said they were called to a Motel 6 for a troublesome customer around 1 p.m. The customer refused to leave and threatened to shoot employees and, later, law enforcement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home
A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday. The woman who lives here says she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside at the time. "By the grace of God," she says, no one was hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Verizon customer threatened to ‘shoot this place up,’ police say
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who threatened to "shoot up" a Verizon store on Bluemound Road. It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, the man came into the store and was "acting suspicious," ignoring employees who greeted him and tried helping him. Police said one employee was able to help him look at an iPhone 13. The employees were concerned about potential theft or other crime "due to the suspicious behaviors." At one point, police said the man told the workers, "I'm going to shoot this place up if you don't stop staring."
