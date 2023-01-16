OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Tornadoes boys basketball team almost lost a 14 point lead but were able to do just enough to take down the South Border Mustangs by a score of 52-50. The game started strong for the Tornadoes where they took the lead and didn’t look back. Andrew Wolff drained 4/5 in the first quarter with a 3 pointer for 9 points. They would lead 15-9 after the quarter.

OAKES, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO