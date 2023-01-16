Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Viking Basketball Travels to Aberdeen Friday Night
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) After taking three of four matchups last weekend, the Vikings begin another run of North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play Friday at Presentation College in Aberdeen. The Viking women moved their conference record to 3-2 with a sweep of Viterbo and Waldorf last weekend. The men...
newsdakota.com
#5 Oakes Tornadoes Fall to RV Carrington Cardinals
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 Oakes Tornadoes were unable to comeback against the RV Carrington Cardinals falling by a final score of 59-48. The Cardinals trailed early in the game with the Tornadoes leading 13-12 after the 1st quarter. After that though the Cardinals started to get going. They would drop 3 three-pointers in the 2nd quarter which would propel them to a 32-29 lead at the half.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Drop Pair of Two-Point League Games at Sheyenne
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner basketball ran into further trouble in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play Thursday night at West Fargo Sheyenne. Valley City dropped a 66-48 decision to the Mustangs in boys play, while the girls were topped 72-54. Both games were worth two league points in EDC play....
newsdakota.com
Tornadoes Outlast Mustangs’ Comeback
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Tornadoes boys basketball team almost lost a 14 point lead but were able to do just enough to take down the South Border Mustangs by a score of 52-50. The game started strong for the Tornadoes where they took the lead and didn’t look back. Andrew Wolff drained 4/5 in the first quarter with a 3 pointer for 9 points. They would lead 15-9 after the quarter.
newsdakota.com
VCHS Speech Team Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had a fantastic first weekend of the season. The team hosted nearly 20 teams at their home meet on January 14th, 2023 at VCHS. The Hi-Liners finished the day with 6 state qualifiers! Individual results below:. Radio:...
newsdakota.com
Ice Never Completely Safe All Winter Long
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Rivers and lakes are never safe even in the winter due to flowing water beneath the ice according to the ND Game & Fish Department and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE.) Baldhill dam resource manager Scott Tichy said rescue crews responded to...
newsdakota.com
Casey Kruger Captures 1st Place In Oratorical Contest
PARK RIVER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On January 14th, Casey Kruger, senior competitor on the Valley City High School Speech and Student Congress teams, took 1st at the East Region American Legion Oratorical Contest. Kruger traveled to Park River on Saturday, January 14th to compete at the VFW with his...
newsdakota.com
Anita Tulp Named VCBC Library Director
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is happy to announce the hiring of new Library Director Anita Tulp, who started her duties on Jan 3, 2023. Anita is a long-time resident of Valley City and Barnes County and a long-term supporter of the...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Man Charged With Possession of Prohibited Material
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 28-year-old Valley City man is facing a Class “C” Felony Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited charge in Southeast Judicial District Court. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy said following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the...
newsdakota.com
US Army Corps of Engineers To Increase Baldhill Dam Outflow
ST. PAUL, Minn. (USACE) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE,) St. Paul District, will begin increasing outflow next week from Baldhill Dam located near Valley City, North Dakota, to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff. Although the area experienced moderate to severe drought conditions late last year,...
newsdakota.com
The Book; “Let’s Talk About It” Moved To Adult Section
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Valley City Barnes County Public Library concerning the book “Let’s Talk About It” following a January 5th public hearing and testimony received by the six person library board. “After careful review of local...
Comments / 0