FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stabbing in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. An EMS radio transmission reported a man was stabbed at the Varick Homes at 69 South Street around 9 p.m. Initial reports at the scene said the victim was stabbed in the back...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two residents of Yonkers apartment building injured in fire
YONKERS – Two people were injured late Thursday afternoon as fire raged through a four-story apartment building at 21 Mulberry Street in Yonkers. City Police said a 68-year-old man was listed in grave condition and an 85-year-old woman was listed in stable condition. Both victims appear to have lived...
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Victims of Westchester plane crash were Cleveland residents
WHITE PLAINS – Authorities Friday identified the victims of a single-engine plane crash in a wooded area near Westchester County Airport as two Cleveland, Ohio residents, Boruch Taub, the pilot, and Binyamin Chafetz. Both victims have been returned to Cleveland for proper burial as per Jewish rituals. Westchester County...
Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A busy roadway in the region was closed for hours during an investigation following a fatal crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.The first arriving officer at the crash scene in Rockland County found two heavily damaged vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which w…
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Saugerties man accused of choking victim in dispute
Saugerties police arrested Richard Marinello, 33 of Saugerties on January 19. Marinello was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where he assaulted and choked the victim.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages Vails Gate home
VAILS GATE – A fire Sunday evening in a residence at 116 Bethlehem Road in Vails Gate brought out firefighters from that department as well as from Washingtonville and the City of Newburgh. The cause of the two-alarm blaze was not immediately known and there were no reported injuries.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident
A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Forest rangers rescue two injured hikers
BIG INDIAN – Two injured hikers from the same group were rescued by first responders after they were injured while in Ulster County. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said on minutes after noon on January 15, 911 requested forest ranger assistance with the rescue of a hiker with a lower leg injury at Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area.
Catalytic Converter Thief At Beacon Train Station Nabbed In Court, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters last month has been arrested while appearing in court for traffic violations. The thefts took place in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Metro North Train Station. City of Beacon police...
Forest rangers rescue biker with broken leg in Kingston
A 68-year-old Kingston resident was rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers after falling off his mountain bike. The rescue happened on January 11 around 4:45 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Operation Final Blow” suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – Major Port Jervis drug dealer Wayne Smith, 43, pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance and faces 10 to 12 years in state prison when sentenced. “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in...
