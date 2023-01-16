ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Stabbing in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. An EMS radio transmission reported a man was stabbed at the Varick Homes at 69 South Street around 9 p.m. Initial reports at the scene said the victim was stabbed in the back...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two residents of Yonkers apartment building injured in fire

YONKERS – Two people were injured late Thursday afternoon as fire raged through a four-story apartment building at 21 Mulberry Street in Yonkers. City Police said a 68-year-old man was listed in grave condition and an 85-year-old woman was listed in stable condition. Both victims appear to have lived...
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Victims of Westchester plane crash were Cleveland residents

WHITE PLAINS – Authorities Friday identified the victims of a single-engine plane crash in a wooded area near Westchester County Airport as two Cleveland, Ohio residents, Boruch Taub, the pilot, and Binyamin Chafetz. Both victims have been returned to Cleveland for proper burial as per Jewish rituals. Westchester County...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages Vails Gate home

VAILS GATE – A fire Sunday evening in a residence at 116 Bethlehem Road in Vails Gate brought out firefighters from that department as well as from Washingtonville and the City of Newburgh. The cause of the two-alarm blaze was not immediately known and there were no reported injuries.
VAILS GATE, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
WALLKILL, NY
columbiapaper.com

2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Forest rangers rescue two injured hikers

BIG INDIAN – Two injured hikers from the same group were rescued by first responders after they were injured while in Ulster County. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said on minutes after noon on January 15, 911 requested forest ranger assistance with the rescue of a hiker with a lower leg injury at Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

“Operation Final Blow” suspect pleads guilty

GOSHEN – Major Port Jervis drug dealer Wayne Smith, 43, pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance and faces 10 to 12 years in state prison when sentenced. “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in...
PORT JERVIS, NY

