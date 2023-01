This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Rock Island County doesn't have to go out of its way to prove that it's special. Just look at an Illinois map. Almost the whole of the state is divided up into neat, square counties stacked on top of each other like a warehouse. Then, squeezed along the Mississippi River at the western edge of Illinois, lies Rock Island county, sixty miles long if you straightened out all the crooks, and some six miles wide, not counting the jagged pieces.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO