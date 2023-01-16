Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Broker sues R New York for stiffing him on commissions
Seventeen years after R New York sought to shake up the city’s brokerage scene with a 100 percent commission model, one of its former agents says he got far less from some deals. Nothing, in fact. Broker Ali Raza is suing the brokerage and three of its employees, claiming...
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
These were the 10 biggest projects announced in 2022
The largest projects of 2022 were — as the mayor would be happy to know — all residential, although many have other components. Developers rushed to qualify for 421a, the property tax break for rental projects, before it expired in June. At the same time, faced with high vacancy rates and low leasing activity, developers were in no hurry to build office towers, though some remain bullish on the long-term demand for modern, high-end workspace.
TF Cornerstone lands $725M for next Long Island City megaproject
TF Cornerstone has landed a major financing package for its next rental project in Hunters Point. Wells Fargo and PNC Bank led a pair of construction loans totaling $725 million for the developer’s planned 1,386-unit apartment complex at the corner of Second Street and 54th Avenue near Newtown Creek, a representative for TF Cornerstone told The Real Deal.
Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
Put another one on the whiteboard for Peter Fine. The developer plans to build a 15-story multifamily building with 333 units at 1959 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, replacing a garage and auto body shop. The 285,000-square-foot building will have 29,000 square feet of commercial space and a 43,000-square-foot community...
Kickback city: Rinaldi exec accused of fleecing developers
A former Rinaldi Group executive stole at least $5 million from seven developers in a construction kickback scheme that spanned nearly a decade, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. Robert Baselice, who was a vice president at the construction management firm, was indicted on bribery and other charges stemming from a scheme that allegedly steered more than $100 million in contracts to subcontractors. In exchange, Baselice and his associates received more than $7 million in bribes, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Campbell Soup cans Connecticut office
Campbell Soup is boiling down its suburban offices. The company announced Wednesday it is closing its office in Norwalk, Connecticut. The Stamford Advocate reported that the 105,000-square-foot office, where 170 Pepperidge Farm employees work, is expected to put up for sale. The Norwalk offices have been in use for more...
Landlord fines for building emissions could hit $900M by 2030
Local Law 97 is going to be costly to New York City landlords, according to a report on projected fines when the regulation comes into effect. More than 3,700 properties may run afoul of the law and penalties could soar above $200 million as soon as next year, according to the study conducted by Level Infrastructure and commissioned by the Real Estate Board of New York.
D.R. Horton wants to be king of the woods
New Jersey’s hottest development drama is Breton Woods, where 31 acres of woods are caught between a church, a national homebuilder and angry residents. The Church of the Visitation and the Diocese of Trenton are in contract to sell the land for an undisclosed sum to D.R. Horton, NJ Advance Media reported. The land in Brick is situated between Drum Point and Mantoloking roads.
Disbarred lawyer charged in deed theft scheme — again
A disbarred lawyer who has spent the past decade playing cat and mouse with prosecutors investigating deed theft was indicted for the third time in six years with defrauding homeowners. Sanford Solny was charged Wednesday by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez with possession of stolen property, grand larceny and scheme...
