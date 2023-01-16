Justin Jefferson on contract: 'If they want me here, I'm here'

Jefferson could be in line for a huge contract this offseason.

Does Justin Jefferson want to be a Minnesota Viking for the long haul? He said Monday during exit interviews following Minnesota's playoff loss to the Giants that if the Vikings want him, he's all for it.

"I will be wherever I'm wanted. If they want me here, I'm here. That's not something that I can really control," said Jefferson.

Jefferson is due to make $4.1 million next season, but this offseason will mark the first time he'll be able to negotiate a new contract since the Vikings drafted him in 2020. It's a sure thing that he'll be one of the, if not the highest-paid receiver in the league when a new deal gets done.

Asked about his contract status before the season began, Jefferson said he wasn't going to focus on money until after the season. Well, here we are...

"I'll focus on the contract after the season," Jefferson said in late July. "I'm not really too fond of money. I'm really just trying to get that goal to be the best receiver."

Jefferson finished this season with 128 catches and 1,809 yards to eliminate any doubt that he's the best receiver in the NFL.

