73-year-old David Foster has already raised six children. He has six adult daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36. He now shares an almost 2-year-old son Rennie with his wife, 38-year-old Katharine McPhee. David admitted that it has been an adjustment to not only raising a son but raising a child at an older age.

37 MINUTES AGO