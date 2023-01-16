Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CFR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
GBCI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
EMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
BancFirst (BANF) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.41%. A...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Zacks.com
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
FITB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.05%. A...
Zacks.com
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
OZK - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% in after-market trading, following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Quarterly earnings per share of $1.34 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects a rise of 14.5% from the year-earlier quarter. Results were primarily aided by...
Zacks.com
Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
TCBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Zacks.com
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EQT - Free Report) closed at $35.19, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.6% over...
Zacks.com
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
AXON - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See an 114% Upside in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
KNSA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $11.69, gaining 3.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 113.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q4
SLB - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 71 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 41 cents. The oilfield service giant recorded total quarterly revenues of...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Zacks.com
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Provisions Up
CBSH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line increased 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Results have been primarily benefited from an improvement in net interest income (NII), a slight rise in loan balance and higher rates. However,...
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
Zacks.com
Will Boston Scientific (BSX) Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates?
BSX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.27%. BSX’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.85%, on average.
Zacks.com
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Zacks.com
D.R. Horton (DHI) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
D.R. Horton Inc. (. DHI - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results on Jan 24, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and 4%, respectively. Yet, earnings and revenues of this homebuilding company grew 26% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.
Comments / 0