Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Related
WPFO
Teens arrested following car thefts in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Take out your keys and lock your car. It's simple advice, but it could save you a lot of trouble. Police say that might have prevented four of five recent car thefts in Rockland. Officers arrested two teens for theft. One of them is also accused of...
WPFO
Trial of Maine man accused of killing former friend underway
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Gardiner man’s murder trial is underway in Augusta with several witnesses taking the stand. Dylan Ketcham is accused of attacking two former friends, shooting and killing one and nearly severing the hands of the other with a machete. On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury graphic...
WPFO
Man repeatedly stabbed in Winslow, suspect arrested
WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident. Police say a man was attacked from behind on Lasalle Street and stabbed multiple times around 10 a.m. Officers found the victim...
WPFO
Winslow man arrested for allegedly stabbing stranger multiple times in broad daylight
WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident, along with town offices. "I thought this was a safe neighborhood," said Anna Good, who lives near where the stabbing happened. Police...
WPFO
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
WPFO
Crews search ponds, quarry for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The call for help continues in the search for a missing man from Boothbay. Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris' truck running in the yard, but...
WPFO
Maine girl seeks unicorn permit
LAMOINE (BDN) -- A Lamoine girl recently wrote to the town for a peculiar request. The girl, 5-year-old Brielle Hamor, wrote asking if it would be possible to keep a unicorn at her home, the Ellsworth American reported. Hamor asked that if she was allowed to keep a unicorn, that...
WPFO
Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor
The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
WPFO
Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
WPFO
Brunswick Regal Cinemas part of dozens of movie theater locations closing
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - The last credits are set to roll at a movie theater in Brunswick. Regal Cinemas announced this week they will be closing 39 theaters across the country, including the one on Gurnet Road. Their parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a filing,...
WPFO
Neighbors hope to stop quarry from opening in Winthrop
WINTRHOP (WGME)-- A quarry controversy is brewing in Winthrop, where a company out of Lewiston has applied for a permit to blast, drill, mine, crush and transport tons of sand and gravel. The company is hoping to mine crushed stone on as many as 10 acres of land, but about...
WPFO
Waterville tables second vote on rental housing registration ordinance
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- The Waterville City Council delayed a vote on a housing rental registration ordinance. According to the Morning Sentinel, the ordinance would require rental property owners to register their buildings with the city, provide contact information, and sign off on a safety check list. The initial vote was...
WPFO
Travis Mills Foundation to honor Vietnam-era veterans with free breakfast in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A nonprofit organization supporting veterans wants to thank Vietnam-era military members with a free hot breakfast. Members of the Travis Mills Foundation plan to “welcome home” veterans who served in Vietnam with a full morning meal and ceremony on March 29. The organization served around...
Comments / 0