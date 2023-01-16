ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

WPFO

Teens arrested following car thefts in Rockland

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Take out your keys and lock your car. It's simple advice, but it could save you a lot of trouble. Police say that might have prevented four of five recent car thefts in Rockland. Officers arrested two teens for theft. One of them is also accused of...
ROCKLAND, ME
WPFO

Trial of Maine man accused of killing former friend underway

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Gardiner man’s murder trial is underway in Augusta with several witnesses taking the stand. Dylan Ketcham is accused of attacking two former friends, shooting and killing one and nearly severing the hands of the other with a machete. On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury graphic...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Man repeatedly stabbed in Winslow, suspect arrested

WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident. Police say a man was attacked from behind on Lasalle Street and stabbed multiple times around 10 a.m. Officers found the victim...
WINSLOW, ME
WPFO

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Crews search ponds, quarry for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The call for help continues in the search for a missing man from Boothbay. Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris' truck running in the yard, but...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WPFO

Maine girl seeks unicorn permit

LAMOINE (BDN) -- A Lamoine girl recently wrote to the town for a peculiar request. The girl, 5-year-old Brielle Hamor, wrote asking if it would be possible to keep a unicorn at her home, the Ellsworth American reported. Hamor asked that if she was allowed to keep a unicorn, that...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WPFO

Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor

The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WPFO

Neighbors hope to stop quarry from opening in Winthrop

WINTRHOP (WGME)-- A quarry controversy is brewing in Winthrop, where a company out of Lewiston has applied for a permit to blast, drill, mine, crush and transport tons of sand and gravel. The company is hoping to mine crushed stone on as many as 10 acres of land, but about...
WINTHROP, ME
WPFO

Waterville tables second vote on rental housing registration ordinance

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- The Waterville City Council delayed a vote on a housing rental registration ordinance. According to the Morning Sentinel, the ordinance would require rental property owners to register their buildings with the city, provide contact information, and sign off on a safety check list. The initial vote was...
WATERVILLE, ME

