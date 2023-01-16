Read full article on original website
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Echo
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Echo!. He is one of the pups with special needs in the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s care. Echo is one sweet, deaf, goofball, but his disability does not stop him from being an ultimate playmate, professional napper, and snacking champion.
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
WITN
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
WITN
Ballet takes ENC audiences down a ‘rabbit hole’ this weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Twirlers from The Dance Collective and the Greenville Civic Ballet are lacing their pointe shoes for their production of Alice in Wonderland this weekend. The curtain rises for the dancers at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Cherita Lytle is the associate artistic director for The Dance Collective....
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 18th is Kelly Brown. Brown is a 5th grade teacher at W. H. Robinson Elementary. She is a graduate of ECU. She says she loves watching her students grow academically and socially throughout the school year. The student...
Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Thigpen
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week winner for December 14th 2022, was Jessica Thigpen. Thigpen is a 5th grade teacher at East Duplin High School in Beulaville, NC. She graduated from Mount Olive College with a Bachelor of Science Degree for Secondary Mathematics Education, with her licensure through ECU. She is also a former graduate from East Duplin, and says that makes coming back here as a teacher even more meaningful.
Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
WITN
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces run for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. North Carolina’s attorney general is running for governor in 2024. Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery...
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a house fire early this morning in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. Stokes, Statton House, and Belvoir Fire Departments...
neusenews.com
Food Farm Printers to close for all outside business
Food Farm Printers announced they will be closing down to all outside business in the next few weeks. At 108 E. Washington Avenue in Kinston, the printing service sent out an email to their local clients announcing their intent to close. Farm Food Printers provided a range of printing services to local businesses and individuals through business cards, banners, flyers, posters, logo design, as well as other printing media.
WITN
NCWU president installed for additional five years
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The head of an Eastern Carolina university gets another five years as president. North Carolina Wesleyan University’s board has extended Dr. Evan Duff’s tenure as president into 2028. Duff had been appointed acting president by the Board of Trustees in June 2019, then...
Teen arrested in Greenville, facing weapon, other charges related to drive-by shooting
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
Tarboro woman wins $200,000 in scratch-off game
RALEIGH, N.C. – Tarboro’s Patricia Weathersbe has a lot of decisions to make after hitting it big in an NC Education Lottery scratch-off game. Weathersbe took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. She bought the Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She […]
Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection. The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect […]
