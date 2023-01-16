Read full article on original website
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Exploring the York County Historical Society Museum
If you’re looking for information about visiting the York County Historical Society Museum, you’re in the right place!. Since 1958, the York County Historical Society Museum has used artifacts and exhibits to highlight the region’s rich heritage and historical significance. Don’t confuse this museum with the York...
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
New AutoZone coming to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown. The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Giant, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. Currently, the...
Stately Tudor-style home in rural setting not far from Harrisburg for $875K: Cool Spaces
With five bedrooms, finished lower level and detached four-car garage with workshop, this 5,150-square-foot home offers plenty of space. It’s located in rural Dauphin County on 5.3 acres with the solitude of country living, close to Central Dauphin High School, while only minutes from Harrisburg.
Gurt dedicating career to ‘second home’ in Hershey
After unexpectedly losing her husband to a heart attack at 39, Gertrude Gurt was left with a near impossible task. How could she provide care to her eight children in a single-income household? Through a referral from a friend, Gertrude made the incredibly difficult choice to send her youngest, Pete, and his brothers from their Morrell Park home to Milton Hershey School. It was, without doubt, the right thing to do for their family.
Hershey to release new candies for Valentine’s Day, Easter
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that the company will be releasing its seasonal Valentine’s Day candy, as well as some new treats to satisfy your sweetheart’s sweet tooth. For Valentine’s Day, Hershey will be releasing new treats such as Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups-shaped […]
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes?. On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue...
Rail Haus, Dover’s Newest Beer Garden, Set to Open By This Summer
The German-inspired beer garden will be a breath of fresh air for the growing Dover community, evidenced by the robust support owner Donny Legans has received from residents and government officials alike.
York woodblock collector allegedly scammed out of $118k
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Hawaii residents were indicted for several fraud charges regarding allegedly counterfeit artistic and antique pieces of wood that were allegedly sold to collectors in Pennsylvania, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to a document from the United States Department of Justice...
Food court vendor at Harrisburg Mall closes
A burger chain at the Harrisburg Mall has closed. Checkers shut down its location at the Swatara Township mall’s food court, an employee confirmed on Wednesday. Signs posted at the stand announced the closure.
Central Pa. communications company names new president
Shiremanstown-based Martin Communications has a new president. Barbara Martin was named president of the 11-person firm, following the retirement of the company’s founder, Thomas Martin. The company was founded by Thomas Martin in 1993. Barbara Martin joined Martin Communications in 2001 as an administrative assistant. In the subsequent years,...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
Lesson Plan: 1918 Bethlehem Steel Baseball League now on C-SPAN
A speech and accompanying lesson plan about the 1918 Bethlehem Steel Baseball League by Geoff Gehman was published on C-SPAN in mid-December. Gehman, who has no connection to Lebanon County except his “late father loved Lebanon bologna,” recently discussed with LebTown his interest in baseball, the roots of which run deeper.
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
