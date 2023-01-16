ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

pabucketlist.com

Exploring the York County Historical Society Museum

If you’re looking for information about visiting the York County Historical Society Museum, you’re in the right place!. Since 1958, the York County Historical Society Museum has used artifacts and exhibits to highlight the region’s rich heritage and historical significance. Don’t confuse this museum with the York...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

New AutoZone coming to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown. The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Giant, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. Currently, the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
NorthEast Times

Gurt dedicating career to ‘second home’ in Hershey

After unexpectedly losing her husband to a heart attack at 39, Gertrude Gurt was left with a near impossible task. How could she provide care to her eight children in a single-income household? Through a referral from a friend, Gertrude made the incredibly difficult choice to send her youngest, Pete, and his brothers from their Morrell Park home to Milton Hershey School. It was, without doubt, the right thing to do for their family.
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

Hershey to release new candies for Valentine’s Day, Easter

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that the company will be releasing its seasonal Valentine’s Day candy, as well as some new treats to satisfy your sweetheart’s sweet tooth. For Valentine’s Day, Hershey will be releasing new treats such as Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups-shaped […]
HERSHEY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York woodblock collector allegedly scammed out of $118k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Hawaii residents were indicted for several fraud charges regarding allegedly counterfeit artistic and antique pieces of wood that were allegedly sold to collectors in Pennsylvania, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to a document from the United States Department of Justice...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. communications company names new president

Shiremanstown-based Martin Communications has a new president. Barbara Martin was named president of the 11-person firm, following the retirement of the company’s founder, Thomas Martin. The company was founded by Thomas Martin in 1993. Barbara Martin joined Martin Communications in 2001 as an administrative assistant. In the subsequent years,...
SHIREMANSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lesson Plan: 1918 Bethlehem Steel Baseball League now on C-SPAN

A speech and accompanying lesson plan about the 1918 Bethlehem Steel Baseball League by Geoff Gehman was published on C-SPAN in mid-December. Gehman, who has no connection to Lebanon County except his “late father loved Lebanon bologna,” recently discussed with LebTown his interest in baseball, the roots of which run deeper.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
CARLISLE, PA

