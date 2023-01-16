ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Kings center Domantas Sabonis was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging a triple-double to lead his team to a 4-0 record over the past week.

Sabonis averaged 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in wins over the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets (2) and San Antonio Spurs, helping the Kings (24-18) move six games over .500 for the first time since April 2006.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 34.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists to lead the Knicks to a 3-1 record.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes was among other nominees in the West after averaging 25.5 points on 32-of-48 (.667) shooting from the field and 18-of-28 (.643) shooting from 3-point range over the past four games.

Sabonis has been a force despite playing the past 10 games with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. He posted his fourth triple-double of the season in a 139-114 victory over the Rockets on Friday, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 16 assists. Sabonis joined Larry Bird as the only players since 1973-74 to post at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists with two blocks and two steals.

Sabonis has recorded a franchise-record 20 consecutive double-doubles dating back to Dec. 4. He leads the league with 33 double-doubles on the season, followed by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (30), Julius Randle (26), Nikola Vucevic (25) and another two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo (25).

This is the third time Sabonis has received a Player of the Week award in his career. He is also making a strong case for his third All-Star selection. The 26-year-old center is averaging 18.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists in his first full season with the Kings, who acquired him last season in the trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers.

