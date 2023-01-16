Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
GV Wire
Storms Drop Nearly 33 Trillion Gallons of Water on CA Over 3 Weeks
It’s hard for many people to comprehend water measurements such as acre-feet and cubic feet per second. But there’s one measurement everyone can understand regarding the precipitation that fell in California between Dec. 26 and this past Tuesday. That measurement is the simple gallon. According to NOAA, the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
KMJ
Local Foothill Community Trapped, Only Way Out Is Blocked By Storm-created Stream
TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small community in the Tollhouse foothills is now trapped after recent storms blocked its only exit. “I’m hoping that somebody will hear this and see this and offer us any type of help,” said Jessie Skelton, who shares what 32 families have been dealing with, including hers.
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
California has had record rainfall and snowfall, but the "parade of storms" may soon be over.
More precipitation dropped over the weekend in already flooded California, making driving hazardous and leading to fresh evacuation orders along a swollen river near Sacramento. Additional precipitation was forecast for the already saturated state on Sunday night and Monday.
California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased cost of procuring gas to their customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons: below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which […]
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
yourcentralvalley.com
Watch Out Wednesday: Protect yourself after a severe storm
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — As residents continue to pick up the pieces due to a series of severe storms across the golden state, the BBB is warning residents to be cautious of scammers. These scammers may pose as government officials or contractors pretending to help but in all...
Comments / 0