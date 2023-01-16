ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Storms Drop Nearly 33 Trillion Gallons of Water on CA Over 3 Weeks

It’s hard for many people to comprehend water measurements such as acre-feet and cubic feet per second. But there’s one measurement everyone can understand regarding the precipitation that fell in California between Dec. 26 and this past Tuesday. That measurement is the simple gallon. According to NOAA, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
GV Wire

Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms

The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited

Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased cost of procuring gas to their customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons: below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Watch Out Wednesday: Protect yourself after a severe storm

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — As residents continue to pick up the pieces due to a series of severe storms across the golden state, the BBB is warning residents to be cautious of scammers. These scammers may pose as government officials or contractors pretending to help but in all...
CALIFORNIA STATE

