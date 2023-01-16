ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRG News 5

Executive Director Jim Nagy urges public to show out for Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is just 15 days away, but the week-long event kicks off on January 31 with practices open to the public at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with Executive Director Jim Nagy in studio this week and discussed several topics ahead of the […]
MOBILE, AL
Yardbarker

Eagles' Jason Kelce wasn't surprised by Giants' win over Vikings

The New York Giants' wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings may have surprised some, but not Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. On this week's episode of "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed to his brother and co-host, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that neither the Eagles nor the Giants are surprised their paths are crossing again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOOL 101.7

There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium

Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
