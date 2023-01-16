Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Minnesota Vikings Fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell; Read Kevin O’Connell’s Statement
After a home playoff loss to the New York Giants where the Minnesota Vikings gave up 30 or more points for the sixth time this season, the organization has decided they need new leadership on defense. You can't blame them after the nation watched Giants quarterback Daniel Jones pick apart...
Executive Director Jim Nagy urges public to show out for Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is just 15 days away, but the week-long event kicks off on January 31 with practices open to the public at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with Executive Director Jim Nagy in studio this week and discussed several topics ahead of the […]
Eagles' Jason Kelce wasn't surprised by Giants' win over Vikings
The New York Giants' wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings may have surprised some, but not Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. On this week's episode of "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed to his brother and co-host, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that neither the Eagles nor the Giants are surprised their paths are crossing again.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium
Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0