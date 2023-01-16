ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

Cincinnati remains No. 11 on 'Best Places To Live And Work For Moviemakers' List

Hosting four major films — Regina King's Shirley; The Bikeriders with Austin Butler and Jodie Comer; Turtles All The Way Down starring Isabela Merced; and director Barry Levinson's The Wise Guys with Robert De Niro — helped Cincinnati retain its ranking of No. 11 on Moviemaker magazine's "Best Place To Live and Work As a Moviemaker" among large North American cities.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati sues two landlords, changes to Kentucky's juvenile detention centers, plus more top stories

Cincinnati leaders are taking aim at large investment companies they say are neglecting their property and tenants. This week Cincinnati sued one of the city’s largest landlords. VineBrook Homes is accused of intentionally avoiding maintenance on its rental properties. This comes days after the city sued an investment group that owns the Williamsburg Apartment complex. On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at the history of violations.
CINCINNATI, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them. Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October. While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted for June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Camp Washington Chili, Fireside Pizza team up for new limited dish

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati restaurants have teamed up to put a spin on a local favorite. Camp Washington Chili and Fireside Pizza have partnered to make "chili pizza", featuring CWC's famous recipe with on Fireside's signature crust. The pizza can be customized to include as many or as little...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”. The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy