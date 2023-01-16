Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Cincinnati remains No. 11 on 'Best Places To Live And Work For Moviemakers' List
Hosting four major films — Regina King's Shirley; The Bikeriders with Austin Butler and Jodie Comer; Turtles All The Way Down starring Isabela Merced; and director Barry Levinson's The Wise Guys with Robert De Niro — helped Cincinnati retain its ranking of No. 11 on Moviemaker magazine's "Best Place To Live and Work As a Moviemaker" among large North American cities.
This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul
A piece of “Millionaire’s Corner” is the last remaining relic of the storied Jergens estate. The post This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati sues two landlords, changes to Kentucky's juvenile detention centers, plus more top stories
Cincinnati leaders are taking aim at large investment companies they say are neglecting their property and tenants. This week Cincinnati sued one of the city’s largest landlords. VineBrook Homes is accused of intentionally avoiding maintenance on its rental properties. This comes days after the city sued an investment group that owns the Williamsburg Apartment complex. On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at the history of violations.
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
Fox 19
Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them. Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October. While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt...
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati sues VineBrook Homes over 'public nuisance' business practices
The city of Cincinnati is suing institutional landlord VineBrook Homes, saying their business model is a public nuisance. The city also says VineBrook violated the terms of a settlement in a previous lawsuit. The city is asking a Hamilton County judge to appoint a receiver to take possession of the...
wvxu.org
The trial of ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder begins in Cincinnati this week
A trial one prosecutor called "likely the largest bribery, money-laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio" is set to begin this week. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is accused of trading legislation for campaign cash, and his case will be tried in Cincinnati. Jury...
Cincinnati Metro Announces Two Selections for Region's First Bus Rapid Transit Routes
Metro says Bus Rapid Transit feels more like rail travel.
WLWT 5
Camp Washington Chili, Fireside Pizza team up for new limited dish
CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati restaurants have teamed up to put a spin on a local favorite. Camp Washington Chili and Fireside Pizza have partnered to make "chili pizza", featuring CWC's famous recipe with on Fireside's signature crust. The pizza can be customized to include as many or as little...
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
Fox 19
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”. The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in...
UC Running Back Ryan Montgomery Returning For 2023 Season
The Bearcats are well-stocked in the RB room.
Jeff Ruby restaurants, menu get 'Bengals Makeover'
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Precinct and Carlo and Johnny, all part Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, will each have 3 foot tall lighted Bengals 'B' to show support for the hometown team.
