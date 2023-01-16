Cincinnati leaders are taking aim at large investment companies they say are neglecting their property and tenants. This week Cincinnati sued one of the city’s largest landlords. VineBrook Homes is accused of intentionally avoiding maintenance on its rental properties. This comes days after the city sued an investment group that owns the Williamsburg Apartment complex. On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at the history of violations.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO