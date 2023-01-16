ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
ITHACA, NY
Vacancies for corrections officers in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Corrections officers needed for the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple positions are available through Cortland County’s Civil Service Department. The work involves considerable contact with inmates and supervision in working, recreational, and learning environments, as well as the enforcement of rules and regulations in a county jail. Officials stress that the despite well-defined work procedures, the job is subject to emergency situations that require quick and sound judgement by nature. Learn more and apply.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Cortland County seeks feedback on landfill

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Residents in Cortland County can weigh in on waste management. This afternoon, people can share their thoughts on the county landfill. Policy recommendations will also be heard. The public hearing happens at 4 PM at the Legislative Chambers in Cortland. In related news, the Crown...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Seeks Attorney After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.

Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
UTICA, NY
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
CORTLAND, NY
Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep suffers extensive damage

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Happening now in Cortland, authorities are investigating a fire. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department tell WHCU the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership experienced extensive damage. No one was injured. Authorities tell us Route 281 and Luker Road are now back open.
CORTLAND, NY
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23

Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
ELMIRA, NY

