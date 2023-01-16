Read full article on original website
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Allrecipes.com
Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice
The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.
Aldi's Convincing Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Will Get You Through All Sundays
As America's favorite fast food restaurant with a customer satisfaction score of 83 in 2022, it's safe to say that people love their Chick-fil-A (via The Hill). However, despite how beloved the "home of the original chicken sandwich" is by foodies across the country, none of them can say they're obsessed with the eatery enough to swing through its drive-thru every single day of the year.
Smelly woman shames coworker into eating half her soggy red pepper and olive oil sandwich: 'Now, you have to eat it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a dirty woman. My coworker was physically dirty, a smoker who neither bathed nor washed her hands on a regular basis. The odor rolled off her body in waves.
George Santos appears to have claimed he acted in 'Hannah Montana' and with Uma Thurman in a movie she wasn't actually in
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
The Secret To Deliciously Moist, Uncomplicated Lemon Cake
A dry cake seems like the cardinal sin of baking, something that would end up in you getting the stinkeye from Paul Hollywood, the other sins being overmixed or underdone cake. A moist cake is tender, airy, and has a good crumb. You can increase your chances of a moist cake by starting out on the right foot – use cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. According to MasterClass, replacing all-purpose flour with cake flour will give you a moist cake with a tender crumb. You can also add some mayonnaise to your cake mix to bump up the moisture, per Epicurious. Mayonnaise is an emulsion, which will coat the flour particles better than butter alone. And be sure to monitor your oven temperature – if you feel like your oven might be a few degrees off, consider buying an oven thermometer.
Dolly Parton Has Her Eye On A Freezer Aisle Food Empire
If you thought Dolly Parton had already conquered every aspect of the world, think again. Not only has she shattered countless Guinness World records with her music, but Parton also leads with philanthropy. One of her foundations, Imagination Library, has donated more than 197 million books to children across the globe since its launch in 1995. According to People Magazine, Parton has also donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research.
Mashed Asks: What's The Best Secondary Cheese For A Pizza? - Exclusive Survey
At its most basic, pizza consists of three basic components: crust, tomato sauce, and melted cheese. People have long been swapping out the bottom element for tortillas, English muffins, French bread, and even cauliflower, while sauces like barbecue, buffalo, and Alfredo frequently take the place of marinara. Why, then, is nearly every pizza still made with mozzarella? The reason generally given for why mozzarella is always the right cheese choice for pizza is that it has the perfect degree of meltiness, stretchiness, gooeyness, et cetera, but how is this determined? Probably by comparing it to what we're used to, which is pizza made with mozzarella. It's kind of a cyclical thing.
Rihanna's Ice Cream Collab Births A New Flavor Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna fans are eagerly awaiting the big game on Sunday, February 12. But for those who can't wait for the Super Bowl halftime show to get their Rihanna fix, there's another way to bring a little bit of RiRi to your living room this winter. According to 2022 research by the National Retail Federation, of the 184.5 million people who intended to watch the 2022 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVI), 18% were there just to watch the legendary entertainment at the halftime show. Since demand for tickets to the fabled event increased by 9,900% since Rihanna was announced as the halftime act, we can probably safely expect that percentage to be much higher this year (per Hyperbae).
TikTok's Liquid Nitrogen 'Dragon's Breath' Is The Latest Danger To Society
If you've never felt the all too human urge to become a fire-breathing dragon, you probably won't relate to TikTok's newest fad. Children and young adults are uploading videos of themselves eating a snack called Dragon's Breath, Insider reports. It's basically colorful candy or cereal that's been dunked into liquid nitrogen, causing both the treat and the consumer to release long plumes of smoke.
Why You Should Flavor Your Butter Instead Of Your Steak
Many people would likely name steak as their ideal last meal. If we had to pinpoint one reason why, it would likely be down to the Maillard reaction, which is an essential step in cooking the perfect steak. The Maillard reaction, or browning process, is the secret behind many of our favorite food experiences, such as the crispy crust on seared or grilled meats, the aroma of perfectly caramelized fried onions, and the richness of roasted coffee beans, as Science of Cooking explains.
Why You Should Cook Pasta In Red Wine
What's your go-to strategy for preparing pasta? For most, it involves boiling up a large pot of water and tossing the noodles in. It is, after all, the way that most people have cooked pasta for years. And few have questioned this method. Until now. For instance, Serious Eats' Food...
Reddit Is Wholeheartedly In Love With Aldi's Ice Cream
With the USDA's recent prediction that food-at-home prices will increase between three and four percent in 2023 (via Economic Research Service USDA), some savvy grocery shoppers may be looking for opportunities to scrimp and save. One of the ways consumers are tackling climbing costs is by heading to discount stores. Last fall, Reuters reported that discount supermarket chain Aldi indicated its sales rose over the previous 12 months thanks to attracting a million new customers in the face of inflation.
What Gordon Ramsay Is Actually Like Behind The Scenes Of Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive
Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for not withholding his opinion. Parade has even noted some of his most memorable insults on "Hell's Kitchen" — like when he told one contestant there was enough garlic in their dish "to kill every vampire in Europe." Ramsay also famously told another competitor, "My gran could do better! And she's dead!" However, these classic scenes don't fully depict the famous chef's personality, according to Season 21 contestant Sommer Sellers.
Will Cinnamon Help Curb Your Sweet Tooth?
The scent of warm, spicy cinnamon conjures thoughts of hot baked treats: cinnamon rolls, apple pie, coffee cake, and more. But besides being a delicious flavoring for both sweet and savory dishes and drinks, cinnamon has a laundry list full of health benefits and medicinal properties. This prized bark has been around for centuries, dating back to Ancient Egypt where it was used for embalming ceremonies and medicinal applications.
Alison Roman Defends Induction Burners On Twitter
Time to move aside, air fryers, we might have a new appliance taking over the world one kitchen at a time. When Bloomberg reported that the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) might be imposing a ban on gas stoves to avoid diseases triggered by indoor air pollution like asthma, it sent the public into a frenzy. The Chair of the CPSC later clarified in a tweet that there will be no gas bans, but the whole situation had us wondering what the best alternative to gas stoves could be.
Tyson Fan Favorite Heart-Shaped Nuggets Are Back In Time For Valentine's Day
What better way to show your Valentine you care than with a heart-shaped meal? In fact, this year you can make a fully heart shaped meal. Start with a main course of Barilla's new heart-shaped pasta (that could win you a trip to Italy) served with Tyson's Nuggets of Love and finish it off with Little Debbie's pink heart-shaped Be My Valentine snack cakes for a meal that's heart-shaped from start to finish. You could even get creative and use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to create heart-shaped insalata caprese if you really wanted.
Michael Symon's Pro Drink Tip When Dining Out
Dining out at a restaurant should be a fun and stress-free experience. Maybe you're dining out to celebrate a birthday or meet up with visiting friends or relatives. Perhaps it's a Tuesday night and instead of hassling over cooking and cleaning you could enjoy a delicious meal at your favorite local joint. No matter why you dine out, there's something special about having someone else cook your meal, serve you, and clean up. Even famous celebrity chefs, who can easily whip up a delicious meal from the comfort of their kitchen, enjoy dining out. Bobby Flay owns a restaurant empire, but even he likes to have an occasional night out. When Flay dines out, he prefers to eat something he can't easily whip up at home, something like oysters served on crushed ice (per Pop Sugar).
For Perfectly Gooey Copycat Levain Cookies, Don't Let The Underbaked Texture Fool You
If you've ever tried the highly-coveted chocolate chip walnut cookies from Levain Bakery in New York City, you'll know that they are every soft cookie lover's dream. The doughy, gooey treats are heralded as some of the city's best cookies and have even won multiple awards, according to Insider. The cookies are so popular that the bakery has opened 11 different locations around the country, and are even available for purchase in the frozen section of Whole Foods.
Vegan Mushroom Ramen Recipe
As most of us know, there's much more to ramen noodles than the stuff that's in those little instant ramen packets we grew up with. Ramen noodles are a whole experience, and restaurants around the country feature this dish on their menu. Instead of just noodles, broth, and a spice packet, these dishes often feature meat, an egg, and various vegetables. This particular recipe is great for vegan eaters as it contains tofu, vegetable broth, and veggies like shiitake mushrooms, beansprouts, and pak choi. And even if you're not a vegan, you can totally enjoy this bowl of noods!
