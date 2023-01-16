Read full article on original website
Idahoans Turn Into Post Malone at These Intersections 😆
Treasure Valley, Idaho. Forget coffee for a second. The best part of waking up is sharing the road with people who know how to drive. Day after day, I deal with the same $#!+ on my morning drive, and it's time I break my silence. Ya'll Are Running in More...
The 9 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Idaho
Nobody likes to see flashing blue and red lights in their rearview mirror, but if you commit a moving violation there's always a chance that someone is watching when you do it. Depending on how serious the violation is, you could be putting your driving privileges at risk. When you're...
The Best Places in Idaho To Book Your 2023 Wedding
We've previously talked to you about a "loophole" to getting married in Idaho without having to spend a fortune. But what if you're open to spending a couple of bucks and want to book a wedding venue?. The Cost of Love. According to TheKnot.com, the average cost of a wedding...
Simplistic Way Addicted Idaho Smokers Could Save $50,000 A Year
I'm sure there's a lot you could do with $50,000 a year and my wheels are turning! Idaho is one of the highest costs per year for smokers and one of the highest costs over a lifetime as well. Diana Polk from WalletHub shared "To encourage the estimated 34.2 million...
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Do You Know How to Change Your Tires? (Hilarious Idaho Responses)
Wow, did it snow yesterday or what?! That came out of nowhere, and the roads were stopped up like crazy — especially on the way to work in the morning. But unfortunately, there were A LOT of people stranded on the side of the road, and that was mostly because of fender benders and troubles with tires etc. And I feel like Boise used to be (and sometimes still is) a place where people pull over to lend a hand when someone is stranded, but that is happening less and less.
Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items
Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Next up for In-N-Out Burger: Idaho
Amid the excitement about In-N-Out Burger’s plans to open locations in Tennessee in 2026, the company confirmed this week that the brand expects to open units in Idaho for the first time later this year. Reports out of Idaho have indicated the beloved Baldwin Park, Calif.-based chain has been...
intothelightadventures.com
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible
A website called LoveProperty released an article titled, The World's Most Incredible Homes. The second house on the list is from right here in Idaho. The website says "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."
3 Idaho Animals You Can Milk and 13 Animals That You Shouldn’t
I'm just going to be straight up with you - I wish I could explain to you how my mind works but even I can't explain where the idea for this article came from. All I can tell you is that there are some animals you should milk... and there are some that you shouldn't.
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
Five Unique Idaho ‘Treehouse’ Rentals Available Year-Round
Treehouses are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year-round and are sure to make some incredible memories and once in a lifetime photo opportunities.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
The Truth About The 23% of People In Idaho And How Toxic It Is
I would have never thought this was possible in Idaho, but this number is crazy! According to Stacker.com "Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water—with many people living in affected communities unaware of the damage being caused." Do you know where...
Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”
Ammon Bundy has fought the law at the city, county, state, and federal levels. Mr. Bundy indeed has opposed the law and won. However, a civil lawsuit against him by Saint Luke's Hospital Systems caused the one-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate to ask for help from several unlikely public officials. In...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
