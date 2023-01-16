Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
kfgo.com
VIDEO: Crews demolish condemned Curtis house in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Heavy equipment has moved in to take down the garage and house owned by Daniel Curtis at 924 5th Street S. in Fargo. It followed a years-long dispute with the City and Curtis’ unsuccessful appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court. The City had condemned the house citing numerous code violations that included water damage, electrical issues, and debris and garbage both inside and outside the house and garage.
valleynewslive.com
Mapleton discusses snow removal for volunteer fire station
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There have been disagreements growing in the city of Mapleton, stemming from the snow in front of the fire department and who will take care of it. Snow removal has been a longtime issue for many towns and the volunteer fire station says the snow left around the station can hinder their response time where every second matters.
wdayradionow.com
Mayor Dardis: West Fargo added $90M in "residential homes" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis says the city continues to experience "great residential growth". "Last year we had $90 million of residential homes built in the city of West Fargo, which was the lowest year that we've had in six years. We had $28 million in commercial development that took place in new buildings. So you can see the disparity of that," said Dardis.
kfgo.com
Downtown Moorhead may get a hotel back for the first time in nearly 50 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – What was once the iconic F-M Hotel and home to The Tree Top restaurant & lounge in downtown Moorhead may be a hotel once again. Mayor Shelly Carlson made the announcement Thursday at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event as she discussed bringing diverse workforce talent to the area.
froggyweb.com
Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo launches security camera registration program to help solve crimes
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has launched a voluntary security camera registration program. Community members and business owners with security cameras, video doorbells and similar systems can register to let the Police Department know that you have a private surveillance system. The department...
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
valleynewslive.com
WF Fire Department warns of unsafe ice conditions on the Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is warning people to stay off the Sheyenne River as water levels are expected to rise. On Monday, January 23, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam. The water released from Baldhill Dam...
kvrr.com
Convention center addition to Fargodome, Downtown Moorhead hotel plans announced
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Moorhead’s mayor announces a new downtown hotel and Fargo’s shares a revamp for the Fargodome and adding on a convention center is coming. The news was shared at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event. Mayor Shelly Carlson says architect and developer Kevin...
valleynewslive.com
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
valleynewslive.com
Sanford Health opens new pediatric clinic
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo celebrated the opening of their new space for the pediatric oncology and hematology clinic Thursday. Officials say the program has grown significantly over the past few years. They add the new space will give them more room and...
kvrr.com
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
valleynewslive.com
County Commission appoints new Norman County Sheriff
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Norman County Board of Commissioners has moved forward with appointing a new sheriff. At their regularly scheduled meeting on January 19, the board appointed Chief Deputy Ben Fall as the new Norman County Sheriff. Fall tells Valley News Live the appointment is for the remainder of the term, as outlined by state law.
valleynewslive.com
Pilot program at Hillsboro School includes companion dog
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Senator John Hoeven met with Hillsboro High School staff to review the school’s special pilot program, which includes a companion animal in the classroom. Agriculture Education Teacher Levi Reese got golden retriever Maura trained as a therapy dog and has been...
valleynewslive.com
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
