A Potential Under the Radar Free Agent Signing for the Cleveland Browns
Pro Football Focus mocked the Browns to sign an offensive piece to help out in the future.
Cleveland Browns are into their offseason after missing the playoffs in 2022 with a 7-10 record. The team's offense was there for the majority of the year while the defense struggled to put it together. According to PFF, there is one free agency fit that would actually make sense for the Browns' offense.
Zach Pascal is set to be a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Pascal is a part of a very talented wideout corps in Philadelphia. It is the blocking ability that jumps off the page first with the Pascal, something that could most benefit the Browns.
Pascal spent the first four years of his career as a depth option for the Indianapolis Colts. The Old Dominion product is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds -- he brings good size to the wideout room.
Cleveland had David Bell working in the slot as a rookie primarily, the same position that Pascal works from. The signing of Pascal could be interesting, perhaps allowing Bell to continue working to be the best pro he can be. If Pascal was in Cleveland, he'd likely be the fourth wideout option behind Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Bell.
Don't be surprised if the Browns find themselves another wideout in the first. Michael Woods II caught just five passes for 45 yards as a rookie in Cleveland. He is a raw player that will need to continue developing on the back part of the roster in the future.
Pascal will be a cheap option on likely another one-year deal, perhaps two. A good idea by PFF that should be looked at since the Browns can't spend much at wide receiver with other glaring holes being more pressing.
