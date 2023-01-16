Read full article on original website
Fox 19
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
Fox 19
$4M bond for Clermont County murder suspect charged with woman’s shooting
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County judge set a $4 million bond Thursday for a suspect charged in the shooting death of a woman inside a car. Ryan Vest, 30, is held at the Clermont County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, and evidence tampering.
Fox 19
Second suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a second suspect they say is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Chris Stratton. Stratton says deputies are looking for 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce in connection with the shooting that...
wnewsj.com
WPD seeking details on suspicious person
WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
Fox 19
7-year-old girl getting off school bus photographed by strange man, mother says
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught taking pictures of a 7-year-old girl getting off the school bus, according to the girl’s mother. Wilmington police are now searching for that man. The mother, Brianna Evans, says on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., she saw a man wearing an all...
Fox 19
Man arrested in woman’s deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is behind bars charged in the shooting death of a woman inside a car late Tuesday. Ryan Vest, 30, faces one count each of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and evidence tampering, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested him...
Fox 19
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
Man allegedly robs Norwood gas station, ties clerk up in beer fridge
According to the owners, one of their regular customers walked in and hid from the clerk until he had his back turned.
Fox 19
Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39. “The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.
Fox 19
U.S. postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker was held up and robbed in Norwood Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It happened around 3 p.m. on Delaware Avenue. An unidentified suspect robbed the USPS letter carrier at gunpoint and took the letter...
WCPO
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal Clermont County shooting
BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — One man has been charged with aggravated murder after a fatal shooting in Clermont County. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
University of Cincinnati News Record
String of related armed robberies reported off-campus
The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is investigating a series of related armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The department does not disclose how many incidents have occurred within the past two days, however, on at least four separate occasions, the victim was threatened with or confronted with a weapon.
Fox 19
Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
Fox 19
Judge throws out lawsuit against Hamilton County sergeant who kicked inmate who bit him
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Hamilton County jail sergeant who kicked an inmate after the inmate bit through his boot, finding that the inmate’s actions were “extremely belligerent and aggressive” and “substantially certain to cause” the sergeant’s response, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Fox 19
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
Fox 19
Police searching for suspect involved in multiple armed robberies near UC campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some University of Cincinnati students are voicing concerns following four armed robberies outside the Clifton campus. Late Tuesday, campus-wide public safety notifications were sent out to UC students, informing them of two aggravated robberies of students minutes away from the campus. Then on Wednesday night, students received...
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WLWT 5
Investigation underway after report of UC student robbed at gunpoint near campus
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday near the University of Cincinnati's campus, officials said. According to a Bearcat notification, police responded to the 2400 block of Fairview Avenue sometime Tuesday for a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials say the victim, a UC student,...
