Clermont County, OH

wnewsj.com

WPD seeking details on suspicious person

WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39. “The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

U.S. postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker was held up and robbed in Norwood Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It happened around 3 p.m. on Delaware Avenue. An unidentified suspect robbed the USPS letter carrier at gunpoint and took the letter...
NORWOOD, OH
WCPO

Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal Clermont County shooting

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — One man has been charged with aggravated murder after a fatal shooting in Clermont County. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

String of related armed robberies reported off-campus

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is investigating a series of related armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The department does not disclose how many incidents have occurred within the past two days, however, on at least four separate occasions, the victim was threatened with or confronted with a weapon.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Judge throws out lawsuit against Hamilton County sergeant who kicked inmate who bit him

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Hamilton County jail sergeant who kicked an inmate after the inmate bit through his boot, finding that the inmate’s actions were “extremely belligerent and aggressive” and “substantially certain to cause” the sergeant’s response, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted for June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police searching for suspect involved in multiple armed robberies near UC campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some University of Cincinnati students are voicing concerns following four armed robberies outside the Clifton campus. Late Tuesday, campus-wide public safety notifications were sent out to UC students, informing them of two aggravated robberies of students minutes away from the campus. Then on Wednesday night, students received...
CINCINNATI, OH

