Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EQT - Free Report) closed at $35.19, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.6% over...
Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
GBCI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
IMCR - Free Report) closed at $59.13, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5%...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Etsy (ETSY)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
5 Insurance Stocks Likely to Zoom Past Q4 Earnings Estimates
MMC - Free Report) , American International Group, Inc. (. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified five companies, MMC, AIG, AFL, REand VOYA, which are poised to outpace the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
DHT Holdings (DHT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.55, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th
NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote. NeuBase’s shares gained...
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
BIIB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $280.13, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.53, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%. Heading into today, shares of the digital...
Why Fast-paced Mover Iamgold (IAG) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
ChampionX (CHX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CHX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.15, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
EMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BHB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.47%. A...
Wall Street Analysts See an 114% Upside in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
KNSA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $11.69, gaining 3.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 113.9% upside potential.
AMN vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
AMN - Free Report) and Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares...
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging AppFolio (APPF) This Year?
APPF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
