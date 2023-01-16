ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-5-2, FB: 8

(six, five, two; FB: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

7-7-0, FB: 2

(seven, seven, zero; FB: two)

Cash 4 Evening

4-4-4-3, FB: 8

(four, four, four, three; FB: eight)

Cash 4 Midday

3-5-0-8, FB: 2

(three, five, zero, eight; FB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000

