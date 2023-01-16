MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-5-2, FB: 8
(six, five, two; FB: eight)
Cash 3 Midday
7-7-0, FB: 2
(seven, seven, zero; FB: two)
Cash 4 Evening
4-4-4-3, FB: 8
(four, four, four, three; FB: eight)
Cash 4 Midday
3-5-0-8, FB: 2
(three, five, zero, eight; FB: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
Comments / 0