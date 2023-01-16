Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
San Antonio Police search for driver who struck and killed a man on an East side street
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on the East side. It was around 6:45 P.M. Thursday when the victim, identified as 25 year old Abraham Jon Ortega, was crossing South W.W. White at Brideman Drive.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KENS 5
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
KTSA
Ground broken for new San Antonio police station
KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
news4sanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police need your help finding suspect accused of crashing stolen car
San Antonio police are looking to find a man responsible for the theft of a vehicle. According to officials, on Dec. 15, 2022, the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near 410 & Vance Jackson, then walked into a store to make a phone call before running off. The suspect may also be wanted for questioning on other crimes.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing man with a medical condition. 62-year-old Troy Allen White was last seen in the 8000 block of Copper Trail Dr. towards the Northeast Side of town on Jan. 11. White was last seen...
Video captures gunshots during San Antonio takeover on I-10
The San Antonio Police Department said it caused a four-car crash.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside eyeglass store
SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at an eyeglass store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
KSAT 12
2 men shot, killed during altercation outside far West Bexar County apartment complex, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men are dead and a woman is in custody following a shooting outside a far West Bexar County apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments in...
Comments / 0