San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Ground broken for new San Antonio police station

KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

