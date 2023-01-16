Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Shootings on South Florida highways have drivers questioning how safe they are
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – There has been more and more gun violence on South Florida’s roadways. Questions are being asked of local law enforcement and what authorities are doing to protect drivers and catch the dangerous individuals who are making the roads unsafe. Local 10 News has covered...
Click10.com
No way out for pair of South Florida booze bandits, cops say
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Sunny Isles Beach police say they caught a pair of booze bandits last Friday. Photos taken by the department’s officers show stacks and stacks of alcoholic beverages, worth about $1,500, from stores in Sunny Isles Beach and North Miami Beach inside an SUV driven by Glenese Dingle, 40, of Miami.
Click10.com
Suspicious boxes force closure of Terminal D at Miami International Airport
MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police have cleared the scene at Miami International Airport after airport operations K9s gave an alert to two suspicious boxes just after 8 a.m. on Friday, according to police. As a precaution, MIA’s arrivals and departures levels between doors 1 through 3 and the TSA...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police
A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
Click10.com
Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera. In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney...
Click10.com
Brightline service resumes after being stopped between Miami, Palm Beach County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An operating issue suspended Brightline service between Miami and Palm Beach County during the Thursday morning commute, but service has since resumed between all South Florida stations, Brightline confirmed. According to Brightline, the issue occurred at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale...
Click10.com
2 injured in shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz that was splattered with blood was towed away Thursday morning following a shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported in the early morning hours near the 3000 block of State Road 84. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office...
Click10.com
Postal carrier robbed of mailbox keys in Miramar, police say
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a postal carrier was robbed of her mailbox keys on Friday. The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. According to Miramar police, the letter carrier was delivering mail when a small vehicle pulled up and...
Click10.com
New River bridge malfunctions causing trouble for boaters, businesses in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With the New River bridge malfunctions causing major train troubles for Brightline passengers on Thursday, boaters and businesses in the area are now expressing their continued frustration. The New River drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale, erected in 1978, has malfunctioned for reasons yet to be...
Click10.com
Environmentalists deeply concerned about yet another runoff into South Florida waterways
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As you walk or run over the inter-coastal on the last Las Olas Boulevard bridge, you’ll likely hear the sounds and you can’t miss the construction site just north of the Fort Lauderdale city parking garage. It’s the future site of the Las...
Click10.com
Seaglass Rosé Experience is back for a cause on Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s time to stop and smell the rosé on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. For the next three days, you can eat and drink on the beach while supporting cancer research in Florida as the Seaglass Rosé Experience is here!. Miles...
Click10.com
Chaotic scene left behind following violent crash in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – First responders rushed to the scene of a serious crash in Pembroke Park late Thursday night. It happened in the area of Southwest 48th Avenue and County Line Road. Neighbors told Local 10 News they saw two vehicles, a Jeep or truck and a car,...
Click10.com
Man dies following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man, who loved ones said was a marine engineer, has died, a week after being shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to BSO, the body of Joseph Francis was taken from the hospital to the...
Click10.com
Woman accused of bashing husband over head with cement rock outside Miami Lakes ice cream shop
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested last week after she confronted her husband outside an ice cream shop and bashed him over the head with a cement rock, authorities said. The attack was reported last Friday outside the Cold Stone Creamery, located at 6723 Main...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of shooting at mother, children walking to school
MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested this week, days after he allegedly shot at a mother and her children as they were walking to school. Hakeem Lanier, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Law enforcement vows crackdown on 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' riders
FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off.They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. The annual event started as a way to honor a slain biker in Philadelphia. In recent years, it's become a dangerous display of riders doing stunts and racing on South Florida streets. Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies said...
Click10.com
BSO detention deputy injured in accidental shooting at Markham Park gun range
SUNRISE, Fla. – A detention deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a self-inflicted accidental shooting on Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Markham Park located at 16001 State Road 84 in Sunrise.
Click10.com
Video shows man stealing items from Oakland Park beauty store, pepper spraying employees
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise in Oakland Park and pepper spraying employees, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, detectives responded to a...
Click10.com
BSO: Deputy involved in motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday morning. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at Northwest 24th Court and Northwest 49th Avenue, just...
