Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Housing Development Near Wolfforth Looks Like A Scene From Mad Max
A friend of mine posted a video while working on a new housing development just south of Wolfforth and it looks like it's been pretty rough. The West Texas wind has been blowing like crazy, and there's no grass or buildings around to keep the level of dirt in the air at bay. It really reminds me of a scene from Mad Max.
This Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner In Lubbock Looks Really Awesome
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and I've been waiting for my boyfriend to ask me to be his Valentine. He had better hurry the hell up, or I'm going to end up checking out this Valentine's Day murder mystery dinner with somebody else!. Burklee Hill Vineyards is hosting a night...
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
How To Send A Delicious, Authentic Taste Of Lubbock Anywhere
I suppose you could send anything, anywhere if you really wanted to, but this is convenient. It can be tough shopping for relatives who live far away. First, you have the problem of them being hard to shop for, then you have shipping problems. So what do you do if you want to send someone something thoughtful that they'd actually like? That's the dilemma I was in and I came up with something cool.
10 Unique Cocktails that Scream ‘Lubbock Texas’
These ten cocktails fit a variety of palates, and all scream 'Lubbock Texas'. Of course, we have to start with a drink named after the Lubbock legend, Buddy Holly. Combine in glass with ice, stir, enjoy. Because it will mess you up if you aren't careful, this is the Tornado.
New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise
I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
The 10 Best Places to Get Margaritas According to r/Lubbock
One of the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy when going out to eat (other than the iconic Chilton) has to be a margarita. Something about the perfectly tart, ice-cold tequila cocktail just hits the spot every time. Fortunately, living in Texas means that there is no shortage of great margaritas...
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
New Eat Local LBK Group Offering Huge Incentive to Dine At Small Eateries
A Lubbock Facebook group is taking off like wildfire, because the group creator just offered quite a nice prize to encourage Lubbock folks to eat local:. Hello Group! We have seen the posts lately from some of our local restaurants in regards to business being slow, one of them even having to close their brick and mortar store and go back to the food truck model. Its time we spring in to action and show them our love and support. I would like to try something. Between now and Monday, please patronize as many of our local restaurants as you can. If you eat at 3 or more, please send me pictures of your receipts with the date on them and you will be entered in to a drawing for a $100 gift card from myself at RE/MAX Lubbock. You can take pictures of the receipts and email them to me at kylerogers@remaxlubbock.com. Winner will be announced next Tuesday! Lets make it happen and #supportlubbocklocal.
Seminole’s 509 Drink Shop Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Back in September 2022, I told y'all about a new drink spot coming to the Lubbock area. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink...
Stay Lakeside In Lubbock At This Airbnb
Whether you are coming to Lubbock for business or pleasure, or maybe you already live in Lubbock and you need someplace for a staycation. You may want to enjoy a Lakeside Villa that comes complete with some great views of the Hub City. The "Lakeside Villa" is a private guest...
DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You
They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
Lubbock’s 5th & J Gallery Hosts Affordable & Unique Art Markets In January
Lubbock's Arts District has come a long way. It's no longer a ghost town save for First Friday Art Trail. In fact, you'd be surprised how often there is something going on, whether it's a market, an outdoor concert, and more. This consistency and dedication are what is going to make that area of Lubbock- and our adjacent Downtown- the destination areas they deserve to be.
Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show
Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?
If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
Lubbock: These are Three Questions You Should Ask If You Get Fired
Although the height of layoff season is technically behind us, there is always a risk of being terminated. No matter how good of an employee you are, how long you’ve been working there, or how loyal you are to the company, you could still be at risk. Especially when...
That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash
Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair
There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
Lubbock Judge Chosen as Chairman in Year Long Corridor Study
The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, January 18, that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish will be the new Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. The Texas Department of Transportation Planning and Programming Division will be conducting a study for US 82. This one year study...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0