ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 5

Related
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Officials finding more Glock switches on streets

West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...
WWMTCw

Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two cars crash into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two drivers are hurt after two cars crashed into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, Thursday evening. The crash resulted in serious damage to the home, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers said. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on West Hopkins near Church Street, police said. Jenison:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud

Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy