Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
iheart.com
Officials finding more Glock switches on streets
West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...
WWMTCw
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KDPS: 1 arrested after standoff
One person was arrested after allegedly shooting at people in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.
KDPS: 1 arrested after homes hit by gunfire
One person was arrested after police in Kalamazoo responded to a shots fired call Tuesday night.
Police: Body found in swamp is missing Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Kalamazoo adds another business to list of social district stops downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A business that opened last year is joining the downtown social district. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved another business to be part of its downtown social district, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased and carried around outside. Guess Who’s Dancing Fitness received approval for a social district...
WWMTCw
Two cars crash into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two drivers are hurt after two cars crashed into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, Thursday evening. The crash resulted in serious damage to the home, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers said. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on West Hopkins near Church Street, police said. Jenison:...
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
KDPS: Two cars crashed into home, two hurt
Two people were injured in a crash when two vehicles crashed into a home Thursday, police say.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
Assault rifle shooting victims increase in Kalamazoo, leaders plead for gun reform
KALAMAZOO, MI – Doctors at Bronson Methodist Hospital are seeing a higher proportion of gunshot wound victims from high velocity firearms. They’re seeing patients with wound from weapons such as AR-15-style rifle, Dr. Oreste Romeo said during a news conference Jan. 18. Romeo is the medical director of trauma surgery at Bronson.
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud
Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
Murder trial begins for driver accused of going 115 mph before crash killing Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A jury will decide if the driver in a double fatal crash committed murder. High speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts, Joel and Dolores Shaffer, Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches told a judge during a court hearing Thursday. Phillips...
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
