Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit, killed Friday evening on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian that was struck on Burbank Drive on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, a woman was found after being hit by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.
brproud.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in crash on I-10 East in Baton Rouge; crash victim identified by LSP
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The person killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Baton Rouge was identified by Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as Javier Alexander Alvarado-Espinosa, 39, of Baton Rouge. Officials said Alvarado-Espinosa was driving a Honda Civic on I-10 East near Siegen...
brproud.com
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates fatal shooting at apartments near Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroners Office was contacted and are on the scene. At least one person is dead.
brproud.com
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
brproud.com
Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
brproud.com
One dead after late night shooting in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. A call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Railroad Ave. Deputies arrived at a home at this location and found that Kenneth Hathorn had been shot while inside a vehicle.
brproud.com
Husband stabs wife, possibly himself Thursday morning, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man stabbed his wife before possibly stabbing himself Thursday morning. Deputies said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Jefferson Place Boulevard. The man is in his 70s and has dementia, according to EBRSO....
brproud.com
Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
brproud.com
ExxonMobil starts up $500 million facility expansion in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ExxonMobil held a celebration for the start-up of the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project) new facility at the Baton Rouge Polyolefins plant. In 2019, ExxonMobil created the Polypropylene Growth Project, known as the PPG Project. The company built its first plant in 2000 and...
brproud.com
20-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Airline Highway
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A 20-year-old from Maurepas was identified as the victim who died in Tuesday morning’s crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Louisiana State Police said Cameron Hall, 20, of Maurepas was killed in a four-vehicle crash that took place on Airline Highway. State Police said a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Trent Lessard of Prairieville veered, crossed the median and hit a 2011 Toyota Tundra.
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
brproud.com
2 Baker High students injured, taken to hospital after fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two male students from Baker High School were taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries during a fight on Friday morning. Officials said the fight took place at around 11:35 a.m. at Baker Middle School, which is currently housing Baker High School students. Baker police believe that up to four males might have been involved.
brproud.com
City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
brproud.com
DNA helps detectives arrest man accused of killing woman found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker man was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds last week. Deputies found a body on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Airline Highway near the fairgrounds. The body was identified by the coroner as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. An autopsy found that she died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.
brproud.com
Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Where to shop: Baton Rouge stores have Mardi Gras shirts, outfits
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s never too early to plan your Mardi Gras outfit. There are a number of boutiques in Baton Rouge selling attire perfect for the occasion. Boutiques are selling purple, green and gold shirts, dresses, jackets, glittered shoes and handcrafted beaded earrings. Some stores are also selling home decor and children’s clothing.
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
