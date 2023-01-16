NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after reporting a high level of community spread for COVID, New Hanover County spread levels are back to low. The current case rate of COVID-19 has dropped to 139.89 per 100,000 compared to 298.97 per 100,000 when New Hanover County moved to the High CDC Community Level. New hospital admissions for COVID-19 are at 9.3 per 100,000 for the last week.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO