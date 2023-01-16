Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach adding offices to Town Hall, asking visitors be cautious of construction
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Carolina Beach are asking Town Hall visitors be careful as they undergo construction. Town Hall is in the process of adding offices to the main reception area. Officials say much of the construction will be done on the weekends, but some is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Skywatch Bird Rescue reports injured Pelican with torn pouch near Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Skywatch Bird Rescue says they have gotten several reports of a Pelican with a torn pouch being spotted on Wrightsville Beach. The group has tried to capture the bird, but say it has flown off each time it was spotted. Skywatch says in situations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher closing for several days to conduct deep clean
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you planned to attend the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher late this month into early February, you may need to rethink those plans. The Aquarium will be closed from January 30th through February 3rd as crews work to clean up. Crews say they...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County community COVID spread returns to low levels
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after reporting a high level of community spread for COVID, New Hanover County spread levels are back to low. The current case rate of COVID-19 has dropped to 139.89 per 100,000 compared to 298.97 per 100,000 when New Hanover County moved to the High CDC Community Level. New hospital admissions for COVID-19 are at 9.3 per 100,000 for the last week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW researchers awarded nearly $400,000 coastal ecosystem study grant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Researchers at UNCW will receive nearly $400,000 to support more research on coastal ecosystem and the important role of seagrasses. Seagrasses provide habitat and nurseries for fish, crab and other species, while also helping to improve water quality and fighting climate change by burying carbon. When seagrasses die back, most of the habitat in that area is also lost.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
WECT
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina. “He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is but...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual TreeFest kicks off in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th annual TreeFest officially kicked off on Friday, January 20, at Independence Mall. Tree fest began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed trees in the area. Those who come out can grab up to five free seedlings per household. More than 4,600...
wtoc.com
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Dawson’s Creek’ marks 25 years since premier; Wilmington celebration planned for May
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 25 years ago, on January 20, 1998, Wilmington-filmed Dawson’s Creek premiered on television. The show filmed 128 episodes in the Cape Fear over a 4-year span. To mark the occasion, a special celebration is planned in Wilmington this May. The Capeside Event has confirmed...
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
WECT
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was traveling...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dark Horse Movie Studios planning additional soundstages as part of expansion
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The owner of Dark Horse Movie Studios in Wilmington says it is planning to expand and add more soundstages. Kirk Englebright says the two new soundstages will be nearly 41,000 square feet and they are expected to spend at least $20 million on the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
